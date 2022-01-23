If hospitals had utilized the Zelenko protocol with intravenous vitamin C and vitamin D, then covid-19-associated deaths would be virtually nonexistent

This premium Turmeric liquid supplement, extracted from organic Curcuma longa root, is packed with antioxidants that support the colon, liver, and more.multi-center, randomized, open-label study assessed the effectiveness of vitamin D and the Zelenko protocol (hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin). Seven hospitals in Turkey applied the treatment protocol with and without vitamin C to study its effectiveness for shortening the duration of illness and prevention of death.

Out of the 237 hospitalized patients, (ages 22-99), one passed away at the age of 70. The patient had severe vitamin D deficiency and underlying heart and lung disease. The remaining 99.58% of patients recovered with broad spectrum, natural immunity. During the study, the researchers found that 97% of all the hospitalized patients were vitamin D deficient. Patients who were severely vitamin D deficient (55%) were more likely to end up in the ICU and be hospitalized longer. A majority (73%) of hospitalized patients also suffered from underlying comorbidities such as diabetes, heart and lung disease.

The researchers found that intravenous vitamin C sped up patient recovery from an average of 45 days in the hospital to 15 days. The study concludes that a “treatment protocol of HCQ, AZM, and zinc with or without vitamin C is safe and effective in the treatment of COVID-19, with high dose IV vitamin C leading to a significantly quicker recovery.”

The suppression of efficacious treatments has turned hospitals into modern day gas chambers

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a “worldwide pandemic” in February of 2020, all eyes were fixated on hospital capacity. Even though most hospitals around the country never witnessed a much-anticipated surge in infections, there were inner city hospital systems that saw burgeoning fatality rates. Hospitals in New York City were among the first to advertise their failure in treating covid-19 patients.

These inner-city hospitals are normally overcrowded with influenza, pneumonia, RSV and various nosocomial infected patients, but in 2020, during the covid-19 awakening, the world got to see the problems within the medical system. Hopeless ventilation protocols were the standard of care from the start. The federal coronavirus response, under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci, forced the widespread manufacture of these machines.

Fearing the spread of an unknown strain of severe acute respiratory syndrome, hospitals were incentivized to diagnose covid-19 early and often, even when it was merely suspected. Fraudulent PCR testing was rolled out en masse, even though it was never designed to identify and properly diagnose a single infectious disease. Droves of hospital patients were rushed onto a closed loop system, aka ventilators, to stop them from “spreading” or breathing into the surrounding air. These devices of death destroyed lungs, imparted oxidative damage, caused nosocomial infections and cytokine storms, leading to ghastly fatality rates. Under this system of terror and iatrogenic error, hospital systems were exposed as modern-day gas chambers.

Under Fauci, patients were forced to suffer, to force more suffering into existence via bioweapon vaccine experiments

Under Fauci’s leadership,  hospital systems disregarded all the efficacious treatment protocols that were being used successfully around the world. Effective treatment protocols from independent US clinics were also ignored and censored. The Zelenko protocol used hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc and azithromycin early on to successfully treat thousands of patients. But insurance companies and the pharmaceutical industry dominate the medical profession, using regulatory agencies like the FDA to impose their so-called science onto medical professionals. Fauci was quick to shut down the Zelenko protocol in the US, but pushed for the widespread use of highly profitable Remdesivir, which only contributes to renal failure, iatrogenic error and increasing fatality rates.

In order to legally approve a “vaccine” with the FDA’s emergency use authorization, no efficacious treatment protocols can exist. The mRNA vaccine experiment that has contributed to further medical error and early death, was forced on the US and the rest of the world by simply withholding valuable information on viable treatments and by suppressing the use of nutraceuticals, antivirals, herbal medicine, bronco-dilators, immune-modulators and anti-inflammatory drugs. After two years of following along with these crimes against humanity, many medical professionals clearly look like Mengele puppets now, pushing propaganda and withholding treatments that work.

Dr. Fauci, the CDC and the FDA do not need to be investigated because their crimes are right out in the open. Fauci and the dictators at the CDC use the staggering covid-19 death toll to blame the unvaccinated, but these public health propagandists are really just using innocent people as scapegoats to cover up for the government’s extensive list of crimes. Meanwhile, the “unvaccinated” are still treated poorly in US hospitals, and they have to fight for their right to use basic anti-viral protocols while they are wrongfully isolated, discriminated and mistreated in the hospital death chambers.

If hospitals utilized hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc and azithromycin (the Zelenko protocol), along with intravenous vitamin C, vitamin D, nutritious juices, ivermectin and plant-based antivirals, then covid-19-associated fatalities would be virtually nonexistent. These treatment protocols were common knowledge long before 2020, but hospitals are not financially incentivized to treat infectious diseases properly. These institutions of death are set up to profit from people’s suffering. Even sadder: kind healthcare professionals are forced to work in this coercive environment of despair, droning away in a divisive, abusive culture where they don’t even have authority over their own conscience or body autonomy anymore.

https://www.brighteon.com/b654866e-5a83-48f2-a5aa-dec3b196c002

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

DrEddyMD.com

CNBC.com

NCBI.NLM.NIH.gov

LifesiteNews.com

Brighteon.com

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional Wellness

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.