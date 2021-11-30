Top reasons why healthcare professionals refuse to speak up about covid vaccine injury and death

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemA growing number of healthcare professionals are speaking up about the damage wrought by Dr. Fauci’s remdesivir, ventilator and vaccine mandate across U.S. hospital systems. More healthcare professionals are starting to speak up about covid vaccine injuries and the rise of severe disease in the “fully vaccinated.” But if the mandated protocols and experimental vaccines were really dangerous, then why wouldn’t everyone in the medical field speak out and demand change?

Doctors and nurses are oftentimes hesitant to speak out because they work in a culture of intimidation and abuse. Many doctors and nurses have been threatened for almost two years now to comply with pandemic protocols that prioritize terror and pandemonium over faith and humanity. Many have faced persecution for their beliefs. Their careers are constantly threatened if they do not give their body over to this experiment. Because of this perpetual intimidation, many healthcare professionals put their heads down and do their jobs, refusing to confront humanitarian issues and widespread medical malpractice. Many just want to provide for their family instead of making waves with the status quo. They fear being socially ostracized because they have seen other critical thinkers be fired, smeared and censored.

Authoritarian group-think holds them captive

On July 29, 2021, the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) warned all healthcare professionals that they could lose their medical license if they create or spread so-called “COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.” This misinformation includes anything that could “sow distrust” in the vaccines. U.S. physicians are literally being told to ignore any observations in their respectable field, as if they are not intelligent enough to gather data and make their own conclusions. As authoritarian group-think permeates the medical system, healthcare professionals are being told to betray critical thinking and the scientific process and bow down to a religious cult.

They work in a culture of intimidation and abuse

Speaking out means risking one’s job, medical license, nursing license, reputation, future. Deborah Conrad, a physician’s assistant in New York, can attest to this. When she started speaking out about patient complaints, vaccine side effects and rampant medical malpractice to hospital administrators, she was met with rebuke. When she filled out a report with the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System on behalf of a vaccine injured patient, the hospital administrators scolded her for spreading “vaccine hesitancy.” She is obligated by law to file the report, yet her administrators wanted her to conceal this information from the reporting system. She has filed 130 reports with VAERS in 2021, and said she could have filed about 175 reports. Despite her concerns, her superiors refuse to answer any of her questions or listen. Deborah Conrad was just told to follow orders. All hospitals should have a system in place for healthcare professionals of all ranks to report medical malpractice, coercion and medical error. A system of accountability and transparency should be honored and protected.

They are deceived by their own cognitive dissonance

Even though there are now 10,000 different types of adverse events recorded in the VAERS system, encompassing hundreds of thousands of individual injuries and tens of thousands of deaths, many healthcare professionals are trained to believe that vaccine injuries are rare. This cognitive dissonance causes many healthcare professionals to ignore the adverse events that are happening right in front of them. They deny the reality of these issues and shallowly conclude that the issues must be due to something else, like “coincidence” or “bad luck.”

They are controlled by false beliefs

Healthcare professionals are inundated with vaccine industry propaganda and are taught they cannot treat a covid-19 infection and should resort to authoritarian isolation protocol instead. Even when the fear-based protocols cause the death, the cause can always be deceptively attributed to the infection. Because healthcare systems are dominated by pharmaceutical coercion, healthcare workers aren’t provided with proper anti-viral, bronco-dilating, oxygenating medicines, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory phytonutrients that support the immune system of their patients.

Without the proper tools and education, they believe that there is no viable treatment plan for covid-19 and that vaccines are the only way to prevent the infection. Controlled by this false belief, they believe that any side effects from the vaccine are mild and treatable but a covid infection is not treatable and is life threatening. This doesn’t have to be the case, but healthcare workers are constantly pressured to conform and obey, instead of speaking out and doing what’s right for humanity.

https://www.brighteon.com/1ec0f9d8-c411-4b06-bfd6-ce894b627f01

Lance D Johnson

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

