Supply chain nightmare approaching as Canadian cross-border vaccine mandate goes into effect for U.S. truckers
The globalist authoritarians who seek to overturn the world’s most powerful democracies so they can rule over more of the planet have latched on to the COVID-19 pandemic that many believe was intentionally launched by China as their vehicle, as has become painfully obvious by now.
The latest move is to deprive Americans of food, clothing, energy and commodities so that they will be more willing to give up their freedom, as evidenced by the nonsensical and wholly unnecessary COVID vaccine mandate at the U.S.-Canada border.
With the supply chain already in crisis, thanks to months of lockdowns around the world and at home, the Marxists who run the Biden regime have implemented a mandate for truckers going into and coming from Canada, where hundreds of billions of dollars worth of trade crosses annually. And with the U.S. already experiencing a shortage of drivers (thanks to onerous regulations and vaccine mandates), we’re in for a major economic collapse.
The cross border vaccine mandate for truckers in/out of Canada is now in effect. The U.S. vaccine mandate takes effect on January 22nd.
It will take a few days to see the consequences, but there will be consequences.
Keep in mind, any impact is taking place in a supply chain system that is already tenuous and unstable at best. A small disruption that may have been minimally significant against a fully operational supply chain, is more likely to be a much bigger disruption in a supply chain that is already under a severe amount of demand side stress. Somewhere in the range of 16,000 to 38,000 daily loads are likely to be impacted.
Retain expert Bruce Winder told CTV News Channel that he doesn’t believe the Canadian mandate will force more truckers to get the jab. “I think you probably won’t see that movement … that the government’s looking for,” he said.
The vax mandate tosses a “major wrench” in the supply chains of North America — Canada, the U.S., and even Mexico — as food producers, grocers, retailers, auto parts outlets, and building materials warehouses look to be the most affected by what will certainly be a reduction in cross-border trade.
“I really hope that we’re not at the stage where you see food insecurity, where you’re actually going to grocery stores and there’s nothing on the shelf,” Winder told the Canadian outlet. “That could be the worst-case scenario.”
Meanwhile, Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, told CTV News Channel over the weekend that there are tens of thousands of truck driving vacancies as is, and that the mandate is likely to make that situation worse. What’s more, he said that at present, something like 20 percent of current drivers have not gotten a COVID vaccine.
“If we remove a fifth of that workforce, we’re going to see shortages on shelves and we’re going to see inflation of prices because the cost to bring this stuff here is going to go up,” he said.
Some people on social media suggested that a “truck switching” scheme can be worked out so that vaccinated Canadian drivers can pick up loads left near the border by unvaccinated American drivers.
But others quickly shot down that notion, pointing out that logistically, it’s an impossibility because there simply is no physical space for tens of thousands of trucks to be parked along border crossings each day.
“I don’t know who you talked to that gave you that information, but it’s logistically impossible to sustain. I’ve worked booking trucks across the border for 5yrs and it is significantly affected everyone involved. Many companies will go under if this is not reversed,” one social media user wrote.
Implementing this cross-border mandate in the face of a worsening supply chain crisis has to be intentional; no sane leader would do so otherwise.
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd
One thought on “Supply chain nightmare approaching as Canadian cross-border vaccine mandate goes into effect for U.S. truckers”
LikeLike