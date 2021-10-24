Supermarket chain owner predicts 10% food price hike in the next 60 days

At a time when Americans are already paying significantly more money on their grocery bills, the owner of a New York City supermarket chain has warned that food prices are going to continue to rise significantly in the near future, with increases potentially reaching as high as 10 percent in just two months.

This is according to the billionaire owner of Gristedes and D’Agostino Foods, John Catsimatidis. He said that food giants like Coca Cola, PepsiCo and Nabisco will start increasing their prices as they deal with rising inflation and severe supply chain bottlenecks.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.Speaking to Fox Business, he said: “I see over 10 percent [price increase] in the next 60 days.”

He added that he sees food prices “going up tremendously” as food companies drop promotions and try to increase their bottom line. As a result, he foresees them enjoying record profits in the third quarter.

He told Neil Cavuto that inflation is “a tax on the poor and a tax on the middle class because when corporations are going to be taxed and they pass it down to the stores, guess what? They’re going to raise the prices. They will either raise the prices or go bankrupt.”

A significant backlog of shipping containers at two major ports in California is impacting the delivery of food and other goods, while energy shortages in Europe and the Asia Pacific are also playing a role. Although the White House has announced that the port of Los Angeles is committing to working around the clock to alleviate bottlenecks, many nevertheless feel that the Biden administration’s economic policies are to blame for the current state of affairs.

A survey carried out by the Morning Consult in partnership with Politico found that 62 percent of Americans believe that Biden’s policies are either very or somewhat responsible for the extreme rise in consumer costs being seen right now. Meanwhile, nine out of 10 respondents said they were concerned about the rising prices.

Another factor at play right now are COVID-19 related concerns, lockdowns in some parts of the world, and vaccine mandates that are pushing many Americans out of their jobs.

Compared to a year ago, consumers are now paying significantly more money for goods and services across the board, with the consumer price index up 5.4 percent year over year in September. Americans are now paying 42 percent more for a gallon of gas on average, as well as 27 percent more for kerosene, firewood and propane; 10.5 percent more for poultry, meat, eggs and fish; 24.4 percent more for used vehicles; 5.2 percent more for electricity; 7.1 percent more for appliances and 19 percent more for bacon.

San Francisco Fed report pins inflation on Biden’s economic policies

Research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco shows that President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is stoking inflation. They estimated that the plan will add 0.3 percentage points to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge this year and more than 0.2 percentage points next year.

They reached their conclusions after examining the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio, which they believe will soon approach its historical peak from 1968 thanks to the spending package. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, meanwhile, is attributing the spike in consumer prices to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and worker shortages pushing wages higher.

In the past few months, inflation has been climbing at the fastest pace seen in more than a decade and has dramatically exceeded the Fed’s preferred target of 2 percent; it hit a 30-year high of 4.3 percent in August.

Cassie B.

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

News.Yahoo.com

FoxBusiness.com

Floratrex™ is a superior blend of 50 billion live and active cultures from 18 probiotic strains. It also contains prebiotics to help support strong gut health.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.