Food prices continue to rise dramatically, with no relief in sight

American households are finding it increasingly more expensive to feed their families as food prices continue to rise steeply.

Inflation data released last week showed that the price of food at home climbed 1.2 percent in September, which is a significant gain in the span of just a month and three times the inflation rate that was noted in August. According to the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index, the price of food at home is now 4.6 percent greater than it was a year ago, putting a strain on families who are already struggling with inflation across many other sectors of the economy.

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.These price hikes could be seen throughout the grocery store, with higher prices noted in all six of the major food group categories. The index for meats, fish, eggs and poultry has climbed 2.2 percent in the last month and 10.5 percent when compared to one year ago. Meanwhile, the fruit and vegetables index climbed 0.6 percent in September, which is significantly higher than the 0.2 percent increase noted in August; it is also up 3 percent compared to one year ago.

Which foods are noting the biggest price gains on an annual basis? Pork roasts and ribs have registered a 19.2 percent rise, while steaks are up 22.1 percent. Bacon has climbed by 19.3 percent and ground beef has risen 10.6 percent. Eggs noted a 12.6 percent rise, while fresh fish has gone up by 10.7 percent.

Going out to eat has also grown more expensive, with the index for restaurant meals overall rising by 0.6 percent last month. Full-service meal prices have gone up by 5.2 percent compared to one year ago, with fast food prices climbing 6.7 percent.

Billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis told Fox Business that he expects Americans to see even higher prices in the coming weeks, with companies like Pepsi and Nabisco raising prices and prioritizing products to get ahead: “I see food prices going up tremendously. [CEOs] want to be ahead of the curve and the way they’re doing it is they’re dropping all promotions. They are dropping low-moving items.”

Catsimatidis, the CEO of United Refining Company and President of Gristedes and D’Agostino Foods, added that the situation is not going to change any time soon, predicting a price increase of more than 10 percent within the next 60 days.

He also said that the current demand for paper products such as toilet paper that is leaving store shelves empty will allow companies to make record profits as they increase the prices on these goods.

Food prices climbing around the world

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio said the food giant would be raising prices in several countries as inflation is being seen “across the board.” He admitted that his company had already increased the prices on more than half of their products in the U.S.

Patricio cited a range of factors as contributing to the rising prices, with higher logistics costs, labor shortages, and increased energy prices adding to the burden. He told the BBC that consumers will have to get used to paying higher food prices.

PepsiCo has also recently warned that further price rises would be likely at the beginning of next year as the company faces rising costs on raw ingredients and transport.

The September food price index by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which measures the monthly changes seen in global food prices, hit a 10-year high of 130 points in a 32.8 percent rise from September 2020. The FAO’s vegetable oil price index noted a 60 percent year-over-year increase, while sugar is up 53.5 percent and worldwide dairy is up 15 percent year-over-year.

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

Breitbart.com

BBC.com

FoxBusiness.com

Elevate Your Health with Moringa

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.