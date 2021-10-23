STUDY: Covid vaccines are NOT reducing infection rates

New research published in the European Journal of Epidemiology has confirmed that getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) does absolutely nothing to help decrease infection rates.

A team of researchers looked at data from 168 countries, including from 2,947 individual counties within the United States, to see how vaccination rates correlate to caseloads. They determined that there is no correlation at all, as the jabs do not provide the protection promised.

California, which is mentioned in the paper as having one of the lowest case rates in the country, also has a relatively low injection rate. Somehow, the Golden State is faring well compared to other states like Vermont that are almost entirely vaccinated but that are now seeing a massive surge in new cases of the Chinese Disease.

“One clear example is the New England states of Vermont and Maine,” reported the San Francisco Chronicle, citing the study in question. “Relatively shielded from the worst of the nation’s previous surges, they have struggled against the delta variant, which has sent their case rates soaring.”

Vermont currently boasts the highest percentage of residents 65 years of age and older who are “fully vaccinated” at a whopping 99.9 percent. About 74 percent of Vermonters between the ages of 18 and 64 are also fully vaccinated.

Despite this, people all over Vermont are flooding their local hospitals as they become diseased from the shots they took. So much for being “safe and effective,” right?

What are covid vaccines supposed to do again?

Amazingly, Vermont recently set its single-day case record for the entire pandemic – which, just to be clear, occurred after most of the state got “fully vaccinated.”

How can this be if the vaccines from “Operation Warp Speed” really are as “safe and effective” as Donald Trump, who calls himself “father of the vaccine,” recently told Bill O’Reilly they are.

“… as of Oct. 1, Vermont’s seven-day average case rate per 100k people was 30 – triple that of the Bay Area,” reported FEE.

The claim all along, even from government authorities, has never been that these injections prevent infection or spread of Chinese Germs. At best, all they supposedly do is make symptoms a little less severe, maybe, though there is really no legitimate science to back even this measly claim.

Still, the medical establishment is towing the narrative that getting jabbed is better than not getting jabbed when it comes to the risks involved with testing “positive” for the virus.

“We are confident vaccination against COVID-19 reduces the chances of transmitting the virus,” claim Johns Hopkins University (JHU) epidemiologists M. Kate Grabowski and Justin Lessler.

Confidence does not necessarily equate to science, though. Neither does a “gut feeling,”but that is what the medical establishment is going on to try to push more people towards getting injected.

“At the country-level, there appears to be no discernable relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days,” the new study reveals.

“In fact, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.”

At the county level, they further found, there “also appears to be no significant signaling of COVID-19 cases decreasing with higher percentages of population fully vaccinated.”

As usual, the media that is actually reporting on this “controversial” study is still telling people to get jabbed just because. If it might help, possibly, then people are being told to take the shots without question.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

