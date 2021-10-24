HORROR: In order to make covid vaccines, Pfizer cuts open live babies without anesthesia to harvest tissues

A disturbing, but not surprising, revelation has surfaced about how Pfizer harvested organs and other body parts from live babies in order to produce Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Whistleblower Melissa Strickler, who works as a manufacturing quality auditor for Pfizer, recently came forward with internal company emails revealing the horrific practices that Pfizer employs to produce the injections that are dispensed into people’s bodies for “public health.”

“From the perspective of corporate affairs,” Gelman wrote, “we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there.”

“The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there.”

While it has been known for some time now that all of the currently available covid vaccines from “Operation Warp Speed” were made using aborted baby fetal cells, what was not necessarily known is that the babies from which body parts were extracted were still alive when the procedures were done.

“To harvest a viable embryonic kidney … sufficiently healthy children old enough to have adequately-developed kidneys must be removed from the womb, alive, typically by cesarean section, and have their kidneys cut out,” a Pfizer document explains.

“This must take place without anesthesia for the child, which would lessen the viability of the organs.”

Getting “vaccinated” for covid is akin to committing child sacrifices

For one of the cell lines, known as HEK 293, that was used in Pfizer’s covid injection, an innocent little girl had to be murdered in a “tortuous manner.” Her organs were then used for “research” on the resultant jab.

“The harvest of her organs was the direct cause of her death, prior to which, she was a living child, outside the womb,” documents further state.

What this means is that anyone who gets jabbed with a covid vaccine from Pfizer is participating in a ritual child sacrifice. Recipients of these injections are quite literally having mystery chemicals derived from murdered babies put straight into their bodies, supposedly to keep them “safe” against the Chinese Disease.

“The vaccines were made by destroying lives in the most brutal way and the use of these vaccines seriously harms many who have received them, even though the damage may not be recognized as such,” America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) reported.

This is sick stuff, and it is important to remind our readers that all of this was sanctioned and even partially bankrolled during the presidency of Donald Trump, who to this very day continues to brag about how he got these syringes to market in a matter of months versus the multiple years it usually takes to unveil a new “vaccine.”

Trump and Sleepy Joe Biden are battling it out over who deserves credit for these monstrosities. Meanwhile, neither one of them has even so much as mentioned the innocent newborn lives that were brutally ended in order to make the jabs a reality.

“We can be fairly confident that in the same way that aborted fetal cells are being used for developing many childhood vaccines and the COVID-19 vaccines, they are being used in the production of the upcoming Marburg Virus vaccine, which will be used for the upcoming Marburg Virus pandemic,” warns AFLDS about what it sees as the next plandemic installment coming down the pike.

More related news about the innocent children who were murdered in order to produce Fauci Flu shots can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff 

Published by dreddymd

