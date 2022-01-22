MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW: Major newspaper editorial board calling on governor to deploy Natl. Guard against unvaccinated citizens

The leftist insanity over the COVID-19 pandemic knows no bounds, as one major newspaper editorial board has gone full Nazi and is calling for the National Guard to be deployed against unvaccinated Americans.

In a piece headlined, “Utah leaders have surrendered to COVID pandemic, the Editorial Board writes” the Salt Lake City Tribune board cited the state’s Republican leaders for refusing to implement a mandate that all residents get a COVID-19 vaccine, adding that if Utah were a “civilized place,” GOP Gov. Spencer Cox would implement a mandate and order the Guard to enforce it by preventing the unvaccinated from going “anywhere.”

“Were Utah a truly civilized place, the governor’s next move would be to find a way to mandate the kind of mass vaccination campaign we should have launched a year ago, going as far as to deploy the National Guard to ensure that people without proof of vaccination would not be allowed, well, anywhere,” the editorial board wrote.

The board tried to make it appear as though criticism was ‘bipartisan,’ but in fact, it was very obvious they were singling out Republicans for the lion’s share of the scorn.

“Government officials, mostly but not exclusively Republicans, were apparently determined not to be caught governing in the face of this challenge. Any move or recommendation to mask up or, when safe and effective vaccines became available, to make vaccination a requirement of admission to public places and society in general was shouted down as an unwarranted imposition on individual freedoms,” the editorial said.

“Cox and so many others have not carried the courage of their convictions. Cox, state legislative leaders, our congressional delegation and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes have so proudly stood against the kind of vaccine mandates that civilized society has used for generations to effectively wipe out everything from polio to diphtheria to the measles,” the editorial continued.

Not surprisingly, the board’s criticism of Joe Biden was extremely light in comparison and even lauded the president for trying to implement a nationwide vaccine mandate — without any regard to the unconstitutionality of his act or noting that Biden said during his 2020 campaign he would never do so.

“President Joe Biden tried to pull a couple of useful levers by ordering vaccine mandates for health care workers and vaccine-or-test rules for workplaces of more than 100 employees. The U.S. Supreme Court this week upheld the former while quashing the latter, foolishly holding that a communicable disease is not a workplace hazard,” the board wrote.

“Not that Biden is blameless in all this. Seeing the obvious reluctance of so many people to get, or to require, vaccinations has only now moved him to push to make tests and the most effective kind of masks available to everyone. It’s the right thing to do, but months late,” the editorial added.

Also unsurprisingly, critics hopped on social media to blast the Nazism of the editorial board in calling for an element of the U.S. military to target American citizens for the high crime of refusing a vaccine that isn’t working to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the first place.

“The Salt Lake City newspaper wants the Utah national guard to not allow unvaccinated people to leave their homes. This is mindless, anti-science insanity — omicron is infecting everyone — but these ‘journalists’ are demanding totalitarianism. And they think they’re the good guys,” Outkick’s Clay Travis tweeted.

The Salt Lake City newspaper wants the Utah national guard to not allow unvaccinated people to leave their homes. This is mindless, anti-science insanity — omicron is infecting everyone — but these “journalists” are demanding totalitarianism. And they think they’re the good guys. pic.twitter.com/BYoskGNQ5R — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 16, 2022

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson (R) chimed in as well: “The truth is Omicron is out of control everywhere. Even in places with mask and vaccine mandates. We always push vaccines, but even vaccinated ppl [sic] are catching it. It’s easy to take shots from the cheap seats but this is the sort of nonsense that makes editorial boards irrelevant.”

The truth is Omicron is out of control everywhere. Even in places with mask and vaccine mandates. We always push vaccines, but even vaccinated ppl are catching it. It’s easy to take shots from the cheap seats but this is the sort of nonsense that makes editorial boards irrelevant pic.twitter.com/Zladdqnulc — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) January 15, 2022

GOP communications operative Matt Whitlock noted: Use the national guard to prevent unvaccinated from going anywhere?! That would be more draconian than any state in the country – how do they think things are going in Australia? The Trib editorial board is absolute garbage.”

Use the national guard to prevent unvaccinated from going anywhere?! That would be more draconian than any state in the country – how do they think things are going in Australia?



The Trib editorial board is absolute garbage. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 15, 2022

Once again, the deranged left proves who the real authoritarians are.

JD Heyes

