China shuts down more ports due to “covid,” global supply chain collapse imminent

To supposedly fight the latest wave of “covid,” the communist Chinese regime is delivering a death blow to the supply chain by shutting down some of its busiest and most important ports.
China’s “covid-zero” policy means that consumer goods will now have an even more difficult time getting out of China to the rest of the world. Some of the supply is being rerouted through Shanghai, but it will not be enough to avoid the same types of congestion bottlenecks – or worse – that occurred last summer.
The United States is still feeling the effects of this as at least 105 supply ships float off the West Coast with no end in sight. That number will soon skyrocket as China engages in more economic warfare under the guise of fighting “covid.”
Sailing schedules are already facing delays of about a week, and freight forwarders are warning that already backlogged gateways in both the U.S. and Europe will definitely feel the impact.
Economists from HSBC are already warning that the entire world economy is likely headed for the “mother of all” supply chain collapses, which governments and the corporate-backed media are blaming on the omicron (moronic) variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).
“Temporary, one would hope, but hugely disruptive all the same,” some of them wrote.
“Covid” is just the scapegoat for the engineered collapse of the global economy
As you may recall from last year, the global shockwave that emanated from China shutting down its ports for just a few days was massive. It resulted in an “unprecedented hiccup in global logistics and shipping which hasn’t been resolved to this day,” is how one report words it.
“That’s because China is the world’s biggest trading nation and its ability to keep its factories humming through the pandemic has been crucial for global supply chains.”
This is what happens when countries try to save money and “advance” themselves up the economic food chain by outsourcing manufacturing overseas, which the U.S. has been doing for decades.
Now, the chickens are coming home to roost in a major way, and things are going to get very ugly. (Related: China’s economy is already collapsing, so omicron is the scapegoat.)
Whenever the powers that be need a new excuse for the failure of their systems (i.e., runaway Wall Street corruption that requires endless fiat money printing to keep everything artificially propped up), they simply drum up a new covid “variant” and voila: an instant excuse.
Many are catching on to this little scheme, but the damage is already being done. As the financial terrorists try to flee the sinking ship, they are attempting to drag everything down with them, including the entire global economy.
The system as we currently know it was designed to fail, or at least it was understood that it eventually would fail because it is nothing more than a giant house of cards with mere illusion as its foundation.
Knowing this, those at the top of the pyramid knew they needed something as an excuse for when the whole thing finally crumbles, which this writer believes is why they unveiled “covid” in the first place.
Now that it is here with endless variants in tow, the global architects and engineers appear to be orchestrating a controlled demolition of the old world order, which will soon be replaced with a new world order as part of the “Great Reset.”
It would seem as though this cut-off of supplies from China is one piece to the puzzle. If the U.S. and other nations are no longer able to get computer chips for their cars, for instance, or appliances for their homes, things will get really ugly, really fast.
The latest news about covid and global supply chains can be found at Collapse.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
Planet-Today.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd