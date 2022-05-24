Dr. Zelenko shares how the MSM smeared him for revealing the cure to COVID – Brighteon.TV

Family physician Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko shared how the mainstream media (MSM) vilified him for revealing the cure to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

“In the first week of March [2020], COVID arrived and literally spread everywhere [in New York state] because of the population density. At that time, there was no treatment. Send someone to the hospital, [and they] end up on the respirator. In the New York area, 85 percent of people were dying on the respirators. I didn’t think it was a good idea,” Zelenko told Brighteon.TV host Ann Vandersteel, who aired the interview on the May 18 episode of her program “Steel Truth.”

“I really prayed to God … [and] came up with a treatment strategy. I used it [and] it worked. I didn’t believe it worked [at first], but after 50 or so patients seeing the same pattern – getting better within 12 hours – I said ‘OK, I just stumbled across something that is important.’”

Vandersteel lauded the doctor for his efforts. “I like to say he’s waging war against the very people that started the pandemic. He stood up [against] medical tyranny … and the demons behind the global pandemic, when he understood just what needed to be brought to the forefront,” said Vandersteel. She added that the Ukrainian-born American doctor was responsible for bringing the Zelenko protocol – which uses hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), azithromycin and zinc – to the attention of former President Donald Trump.

Zelenko reached out to Trump through a video that was uploaded on YouTube by is son. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called Zelenko 16 hours after the video was uploaded, with the call serving as the beginning of the doctor’s relationship with the Trump administration. The former president himself cited a letter from Zelenko when he mentioned taking hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to prevent COVID-19.

“In retrospect now, [using HCQ for COVID-19 results in] an 85 percent reduction in hospitalization and death. What that means is we could have ended this global crisis in the middle of April 2020,” said Zelenko.

MSM denouncing effective treatments in favor of the clot shots

His findings made him a target for MSM outlets. Vanity Fair published a hit piece on Zelenko and former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn. The May 2020 article accused Hahn of personally intervening on Zelenko’s behalf on the issue of using HCQ for COVID-19.

Vanity Fair [put] me on the front cover, me on top with [former] President Trump and Hahn underneath. I’m like the Jew [in] the ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion,’ [which is] anti-Semitic literature, showing that I control the world. That type of imaging and narrative was designed to marginalize me, vilify me [and] take away my credibility,” the doctor explained. (Related: Dr. Zelenko: Covid vaccine mandates for children are “coercive human experimentation, crimes against humanity”.)

He then told Vandersteel: “If you notice, all the effective treatments that were developed – whether it was HCQ, ivermectin, steroids or early intervention – [were] immediately marginalized and vilified. The doctor advocating for them [was also] de-platformed.”

“In Australia’s New South Wales, if any doctor prescribed HCQ or ivermectin for COVID-19, [they] went to jail for six months. [When] the government [tells] you why, [it’s] because you’re ‘encouraging vaccine hesitancy.’ Think about that.”

According to Zelenko, the denouncement of effective COVID-19 treatments means they work and people get better. If they are cured by these treatments, they no longer want to take the COVID-19 vaccine and would encourage their families and friends to decline the clot shot.

“Whoever’s doing this in a coordinated fashion, the reason why [they are doing so] is because my message is actually true. I’m on target and they cannot let it get out. But they’re not God, and the truth will get out, [and] is getting out. It is out.”

It appears that the MSM is not the only one out to get Zelenko. Dr. Bryan Ardis, Texas-based chiropractor and host of “The Dr. Ardis Show” on Brighteon.TV, revealed that the family doctor is No. 2 on a hit list of medical professionals that Big Pharma seeks to silence for good.

The same hit list revealed that Ardis was at the No. 1 spot following his many revelations against COVID-19 vaccines.

Journalism.news has more about the MSM attacking Zelenko for endorsing effective COVID-19 treatments.

Watch the full May 18 episode of "Steel Truth" featuring Ann Vandersteel's interview with. Dr. Zev Zelenko below. "Steel Truth" airs from Monday to Friday at 9:30-10:30 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

https://rumble.com/v15qqen-dr.-zelenko-shares-how-the-msm-smeared-him-for-revealing-the-cure-to-covid.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Dr. Zelenko shares how the MSM smeared him for revealing the cure to COVID

This video is from the BrighteonTV channel on Brighteon.com.

Ramon Tomey

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

