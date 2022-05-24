Half of America to go dark this summer due to Biden’s “Build Blackouts Better”

A perfect storm of megadroughts, heatwaves and reduced power generation thanks to “green” energy initiatives is shaping up to leave half of America completely in the dark this summer.
Rolling blackouts from the Great Lakes to the West Coast are expected to be a common occurrence this year, according to Bloomberg, citing a new report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that manages the stability of the electrical grid.
NERC is warning that the West Coast especially will be extremely strained during the warmest months of the year. Historic drought conditions reduce hydroelectric power generation due to decreasing reservoir levels. This is already occurring at the Hoover Dam, which is just days away from dropping below 1,050 feet (if it has not already).
Once the largest hydroelectric dam in the world, the Hoover Dam is now at its lowest level on record. And this is just one of many such dams throughout the West that is in dire shape leading up to what is expected to be an extremely hot summer.
“Compound the hellacious weather backdrop with grids decommissioning fossil fuel power plants to fight climate change and their inability to bring on new green power generation, such as solar, wind, and batteries, in time, is a perfect storm waiting to happen that will produce electricity deficits that may force power companies into rolling blackouts for stability purposes,” reports Zero Hedge.
Of course they’re also blaming Russia, saying “cyberattacks” will take down the grid
Since last summer, power generation capacity across the western United States has declined by about 2.3 percent, even as demand is expected to increase. The Midwest is also in pretty bad shape, with the grid expected to be extremely tight throughout the summer months.
Some grids may have to source power from neighboring grids if they run into shortages, which could trigger blackouts. The NERC expects this, having warned last year that at least 40 percent of the country is now at risk of losing power at a moment’s notice, depending upon demand.
This year, expectations are even worse with at least half of the country expected to run into energy problems once the really bad heat arrives. Not only have conditions worsened since the last estimation, but more “green” energy has been installed to replace stable energy since that time as well.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued multiple warnings as of late about how summer heatwaves could push that system over the edge. Texas is known to be hot and should be prepared, but after the freeze fiasco last year, there is no telling what will happen to the Lone Star State this year.
California is also in dire straits with a drought that is shrinking reservoir levels combined with the decommissioning of fossil fuel plants.
“We know that reliability is going to be difficult in this time of transition,” said Alice Reynolds, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, during a recent press conference.
Keep in mind that this is all expected to hit a time when gas and other energy prices are skyrocketing, inflation is through the roof, and food shortages are expected to increase. Hell on earth is about to be unleashed, it seems.
“America is slipping into the abyss as households get a taste of what it’s like to live in Venezuela,” warns Zero Hedge.
“It’s not that far off from what people are experiencing today: soaring inflation, shortages, a ruling regime which so many claim was not elected by the majority and soon, rolling blackouts.”
To keep up with the latest energy news as it develops, be sure to check out EnergySupply.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
NaturalNews.com
ZeroHedge.com
StrangeSounds.org
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd