U.K. says citizens will need “booster” shots every three months FOREVER in order to manage covid

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessHealth and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid of Great Britain has announced plans to impose a policy of endless booster shots for all adults every three months for the rest of their lives.

Speaking before the House of Commons (watch below), Javid explained how the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recently decided that the new plan is to regularly inject all adults 18 years of age and older every three months for the Chinese Virus and its many variants.

“JCVI published its advice in the last hours,” Javid said. “First, it advised that the minimum dose interval for booster jabs should be halved from six months to three months. Second, that the booster program should be expanded to include all remaining adults aged 18 and above.”

Javid went on to explain that he believes booster shots should be offered by age group “in a descending order,” beginning with those “most vulnerable to the virus.”

“So, priority will be given to older adults and people over 16 who are at risk,” he explained.

Javid also wants “severely immunocompromised” people 16 years of age and older to receive what he described as “three primary doses” of the injection followed by a fourth booster dose.

“Finally, that children aged between 12 and 15 should be given a second dose 12 weeks from the first dose,” he added.

“I have accepted this advice in full. With this new variant on the offensive, these measures will protect more people more quickly and make us better protected as a nation.”

U.K. once again forcing self-isolation, face masks for Moronic variant

Javid has been pushing for months to mass inject children, by the way.

Long before the JCVI released this latest “advice,” Javid was demanding that children as young as 12 be “considered” for the injections as part of a “broader perspective” approach to the plandemic.

Javid waited to get the green light from the JCVI first so he could pass the blame off to them, but everyone who has been paying attention can clearly see that he has been wanting to jab children for quite some time now.

In addition to the four times yearly injections, Javid is also eager to impose new self-isolation and face mask policies, which commenced on Tuesday in response to the new “Omicron” (Moronic) variant.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Prof. Jonathan Van-Tam told a Downing Street briefing that Moronic is the “new kid on the block,” and that it was “always … the case that, at some point, we are going to get a variant that gives us heightened concern.”

“If vaccine effectiveness is reduced – as seems pretty likely, to some extent – the biggest effects are likely to be in preventing infections and, hopefully, there will be smaller effects in preventing severe disease,” he added.

Like Javid, Van-Tam’s solution to the alleged problem is “vaccine boosting,” which he called “the thing we can do most easily while we wait for that science mist to clear.”

Prof. Wei Shen Lim, chair of the JCVI, claims that getting injected as early as possible is the best way to get ahead of the next “wave” of the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO), not surprisingly, feels the same way.

Fake news outlets like the BBC are also perpetuating the lie that the booster shots “significantly increase the immune response” to the Fauci Flu, even though this has never actually been proven and is mere speculation.

Even so, the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) is working rapidly to deploy the boosters at “warp speed” to ensure that as many needles are getting into as many arms as possible.

More of the latest news about the Moronic variant can be found at Propaganda.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

BBC.com

DrEddyMD.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.