Just like covid, the vast majority of mumps cases occur among the vaccinated

Mumps is supposedly making a comeback in the United States, and the corporate media is actually admitting that most new cases of it are occurring in people who were already “vaccinated.”

NBC News reported that, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 94 percent of all children and adolescents who contract the highly contagious disease got injected in accordance with the CDC schedule.

This is based on a data analysis covering the years of 2007 to 2019, during which there was apparently a major spike in new cases of mumps among the already jabbed. There is also a wave of new mumps cases coinciding with the Chinese Virus plandemic.

“Before that, large outbreaks of mumps among people who were fully vaccinated were not common, including among vaccinated children,” claims Mariel Marlow, the CDC epidemiologist who led the new study.

“But the disease symptoms are usually milder and complications are less frequent in vaccinated people.”

When mumps vaccination first began in 1967, new cases of the disease supposedly dropped by 99 percent – at least for the first few decades.

“Cases of mumps, once a common childhood illness, declined by more than 99 percent in the U.S. after a vaccine against the highly contagious respiratory infection was developed in 1967,” NBC News reported.

“Cases dropped to just 231 in 2003, down from more than 152,000 in 1968. But cases began climbing again in 2006, when 6,584 were reported, most of them in vaccinated people.”

CDC blames children missing their vaccination appointments due to “pandemic” for mumps outbreaks

Could it be that this later spike in new illnesses among the vaccinated occurred because the fake “immunity” that was procured by the jabs waned? Could it also be that unvaccinated people now have permanent immunity to mumps because they refused the toxic injections?

It sure would appear that way, based on the data. And as usual, the experts are perplexed as to why their magic needles are once again proving to be a failure in those who took them.

The government says that 91 percent of the U.S. population has had at least one dose of the two-shot measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. These injections are usually administered between 12 months and six years.

Recently, there have been numerous outbreaks of mumps that coincide with the mass injection campaign for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Are the two related?

Hilariously, Marlow is now trying to claim that the reason mumps is spreading among the vaccinated is because some children have not been going to their “wellness” visits at the pediatrician due to the plandemic.

“Disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in many children missing well-child visits and routinely recommended vaccines, including MMR, which could contribute to a future increase in cases or outbreaks,” she is quoted as saying.

Even more hilarious is the fact that corporate medicine is now using the same “breakthrough” language that it uses for failed covid “vaccines” to describe this surge in mumps cases among the vaccinated.

According to Joseph Lewnard, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley, “protection is still high” among those who take the MMR shots, “but there will be some who lose protection within a decade or less even after they are vaccinated.”

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is further pushing a third “booster” dose of MMR, which he claims is “enough to stop” mumps from infecting the already vaccinated.

More of the latest news about how the plandemic is a catch-all excuse for everything that goes wrong with “vaccines” can be found at Pandemic.news.

