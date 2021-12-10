Just like covid, the vast majority of mumps cases occur among the vaccinated

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessMumps is supposedly making a comeback in the United States, and the corporate media is actually admitting that most new cases of it are occurring in people who were already “vaccinated.”

NBC News reported that, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 94 percent of all children and adolescents who contract the highly contagious disease got injected in accordance with the CDC schedule.

This is based on a data analysis covering the years of 2007 to 2019, during which there was apparently a major spike in new cases of mumps among the already jabbed. There is also a wave of new mumps cases coinciding with the Chinese Virus plandemic.

“Before that, large outbreaks of mumps among people who were fully vaccinated were not common, including among vaccinated children,” claims Mariel Marlow, the CDC epidemiologist who led the new study.

“But the disease symptoms are usually milder and complications are less frequent in vaccinated people.”

When mumps vaccination first began in 1967, new cases of the disease supposedly dropped by 99 percent – at least for the first few decades.

“Cases of mumps, once a common childhood illness, declined by more than 99 percent in the U.S. after a vaccine against the highly contagious respiratory infection was developed in 1967,” NBC News reported.

“Cases dropped to just 231 in 2003, down from more than 152,000 in 1968. But cases began climbing again in 2006, when 6,584 were reported, most of them in vaccinated people.”

CDC blames children missing their vaccination appointments due to “pandemic” for mumps outbreaks

Could it be that this later spike in new illnesses among the vaccinated occurred because the fake “immunity” that was procured by the jabs waned? Could it also be that unvaccinated people now have permanent immunity to mumps because they refused the toxic injections?

It sure would appear that way, based on the data. And as usual, the experts are perplexed as to why their magic needles are once again proving to be a failure in those who took them.

The government says that 91 percent of the U.S. population has had at least one dose of the two-shot measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. These injections are usually administered between 12 months and six years.

Recently, there have been numerous outbreaks of mumps that coincide with the mass injection campaign for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). Are the two related?

Hilariously, Marlow is now trying to claim that the reason mumps is spreading among the vaccinated is because some children have not been going to their “wellness” visits at the pediatrician due to the plandemic.

“Disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in many children missing well-child visits and routinely recommended vaccines, including MMR, which could contribute to a future increase in cases or outbreaks,” she is quoted as saying.

Even more hilarious is the fact that corporate medicine is now using the same “breakthrough” language that it uses for failed covid “vaccines” to describe this surge in mumps cases among the vaccinated.

According to Joseph Lewnard, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley, “protection is still high” among those who take the MMR shots, “but there will be some who lose protection within a decade or less even after they are vaccinated.”

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, is further pushing a third “booster” dose of MMR, which he claims is “enough to stop” mumps from infecting the already vaccinated.

More of the latest news about how the plandemic is a catch-all excuse for everything that goes wrong with “vaccines” can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

SHTFplan.com

NBCNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.