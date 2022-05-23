CDC data: Fully vaccinated kids are more likely to get COVID-19 than unvaccinated kids

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed higher Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) case rates among fully vaccinated children aged five to 11 compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

CDC reported a weekly case rate of 250.02 per 100,000, compared to 245.82 per 100,000 for unvaccinated children in the said age group on Feb. 12. The trend holds for the following weeks up to the third week of March, the latest week with available data.

Out of an estimated 28 million children in this age group, about 28.9 percent of children have been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer’s is the only COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered to children aged five to 11. The Big Pharma company hasn’t commented yet regarding the report. “CDC is assessing whether to continue using these case rate data to provide preliminary information on vaccine impact,” CDC spokesperson Jasmine Reed told the Epoch Times via email.

On May 13, a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the protection provided by Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine wanes considerably over time.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist and epidemiologist, told the Epoch Times that most non-randomized studies attempting to estimate vaccine efficacy (VE) has some common flaws, including no accounting for prior COVID-19 infection; no reporting for currently boosted within a six-month time window; and no adjudication of hospitalization or death due to COVID-19 or other conditions.

“As a result, most studies of COVID-19 VE have biases towards overestimating any clinical benefit of vaccination,” McCullough said. (Related: UK data shows shockingly high mortality rate among fully vaccinated children.)

CDC’s data also shows that the gap in rates of cases between fully vaccinated and unvaccinated has become increasingly smaller among other age groups. The death rates show the same trend between fully vaccinated and unvaccinated for people above 50, as well as for people under 50 years old.

“Data shows that the COVID-19 vaccines have a negligible effect on people,” said McCullough. “With these results in hand, it is clear the vaccines are having a negligible effect on populations. Given the overall poor safety profile and lack of any assurances on long-term safety, Americans should be cautious in considering additional injections of these products.”

Kids contract other diseases after vaccination

Children aged five to 11 years became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on Nov. 2, 2021. A few months later, reports emerged from all over the world that kids contract other illnesses apart from getting the COVID virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) disclosed last month that 169 children from different countries aged one month to 16 years had developed “acute hepatitis of unknown origin.” There were also recent reports about some mysterious cases of hepatitis among children in Australia.

Eight-year-old Ryleigh Jones from Virginia got vaccinated on Jan. 6. Six days later, she felt ill and was diagnosed with COVID-19 and functional neurological disorder, a rare disease that is yet to be fully studied by health experts. Her mother told the doctors that the Pfizer mRNA vaccine might be responsible for her illness, but they didn’t take her seriously.

The Johns Hopkins University Hospital also refused to listen to the mother and the doctors diagnosed the kid with porphyria and celiac disease. Ryleigh is now struggling to walk and talk.

Five-year-old Pixie Calo-Lamadora from the Philippines received her first mRNA injection on March 22. Less than 13 hours later, she was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. Pixie’s mother posted an update on April 20 that the child had been released from the hospital after 27 days, 14 of which she spent in intensive care.

Pixie can no longer walk as per her mother’s social media post. She may be able to walk again, but only after years of physical therapy, the doctors said.

VaccineInjuryNews.com has more on injuries and illnesses caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the video below and know why young people should not be vaccinated.

https://rumble.com/v15m6ul-why-young-people-should-not-be-vaccinated.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 CDC data: Fully vaccinated kids are more likely to get COVID-19 than unvaccinated kids

This video is from AJ21 channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

UNKNOWN hepatitis strain found in 169 vaccinated children from 11 countries.

Top reasons why healthcare professionals refuse to speak up about covid vaccine injury and death.

Pfizer’s COVID “vaccine’ responsible for hepatitis outbreak in children.

Covid “vaccines” are causing severe autoimmune hepatitis in children.

The COVID vaccine is causing the COVID variants.

Belle Carter

Sources include:

TheEpochTimes.com

Covid.Cdc.gov

JamaNetwork.com

TheCovidBlog.com

Rumble.com

Related Posts