UK data shows shockingly high mortality rate among fully vaccinated children

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.Alarming data that was recently published by the Office for National Statistics in the UK shows a shocking difference in the death rates among children who have received COVID-19 vaccines and those who remain unvaccinated. According to an analysis of the data, fully vaccinated children’s risk of death from any cause is more than 5,100 percent higher than those who have not received the jab.

This is according to a data set that was published by the Office for National Statistics on “deaths by vaccination status in England” from January 1 to October 31, 2021. The data, which was originally released in December, was initially difficult to interpret because it listed “monthly age-standardised mortality rates by age-group in vaccination status for deaths per 100,000 person-years” but only listed data for people aged 18 and over, which meant comparisons were difficult to make. However, additional information released by the ONS provides enough data on the deaths seen in children and teenagers by vaccination status to make this calculation.

For children aged 15 to 19, the risk of death of all causes rises by 82 percent after receiving the first shot and by 226 percent after getting the second shot. For those aged 10 to 14, however, the situation is even worse, with the risk of dying rising by 885 percent following the first jab and 5105 percent after the second dose. In other words, children aged 10 to 14 who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine were 10 times more likely to die during the period studied, while those who had received two doses were 52 times more likely to die.

For many children, the risks of COVID vaccines outweigh the benefits

Given the relatively low risk of young people experiencing severe COVID-19, this data suggests that the risks for many children of getting the vaccine outweigh the benefits provided. In fact, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises the UK government on its immunization programs, found that the individual health benefits from the vaccine were small in children aged 12 to 15 while acknowledging “considerable uncertainty regarding the magnitude of the potential harms.”

As a result, the JCVI said that the benefits were simply too small to support a universal vaccination program among 12- to 15-year-olds who are otherwise healthy.

This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory for Pfizer. He warned last year that children were 50 times more likely to be killed by the vaccine than by the virus that it aims to protect against. According to Yeadon, the mRNA gene technology that is used in vaccines like Pfizer’s to trigger the body to create spike proteins is a “fundamental problem” that has been plaguing scientists for years and can lead to health problems such as blood clots.

Moreover, given the fact that young people generally do not experience the worst outcomes of the virus, he said that “it’s a crazy thing to vaccinate them with something that is actually 50 times more likely to kill them than the virus itself.”

Of course, that calculation now appears to be an underestimate, if the ONS statistics are anything to go by. And while it’s certainly possible that some of these results are due to the fact that the vaccination campaign in the UK among youth began with those who had the highest mortality risk – and were therefore more at risk of dying anyway – one leading expert is now insisting that the UK is past the point where vaccinating young people will make a difference.

University of East Anglia Professor of Medicine Paul Hunter said most children there have already had the disease and most did not become seriously ill. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, he said that infection rates are now falling very quickly among children, adding: “We haven’t seen that vaccines have actually done a huge amount to stop these [school] interruptions, so I think the benefits are marginal, and it’s probably too late because most kids have already had Omicron.”

Cassie B. 

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.UK

MSN.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.