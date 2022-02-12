Thomas Renz: People behind COVID vaccines belong in jail

For lawyer Thomas Renz, the lies and deceit propagated by the people behind the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are beyond fraudulent – they’re murderous.

“Fraud is an understatement. I think the question we need to be asking is whether murder has been committed,” Renz told Steve Bannon during a recent episode of the “War Room.”

The Ohio attorney cited Anthony Fauci’s claims that he was not aware of any deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

But Pfizer documents submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reveal that the pharmaceutical company received 1,223 reports of deaths and over 42,000 reports describing a total of 158,893 adverse reactions within the first 90 days of the vaccine rollout. The reports came from different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal and Spain.

Aside from the common adverse reactions, the most frequently reported side effect of the mRNA vaccine was nervous system disorder with 25,957 cases.

The documents were obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. Despite that information, FDA proceeded to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which led to vaccine mandates imposed on American citizens and even the military.

On Aug. 24, 2021, just one day after the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced mandatory injections for all service members and their families. Austin reportedly owns 29,868 shares of Tenet Health, a company that makes vast sums of money on Pfizer vaccines.

But Renz was looking beyond the mandate’s fraudulent nature.

“We have DOD [Department of Defense] data now. This DOD data is from the top of the line database for our military – it is indisputable, it is rock solid,” said Renz.

DMED data shows massive increase in illnesses among DOD personnel

The lawyer was referring to the medical records from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), which he discussed in a separate interview with Pastor David Scarlett.

“The data is straight from the defense, military, medical servers. They have medical records in the Defense Department and they’re widely acknowledged to be the most comprehensive and complete medical records out there. They’re very good for analysis. So these are good records and we’ve got a whole bunch of stuff now that is really important,” Renz told Scarlett during the January 28 episode of “His Glory” on Brighteon.TV.

Renz, who represents military doctors Peter Chambers, Theresa Long and Samuel Sigoloff, presented the leaked data to a panel discussion initiated by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin on January 25. (Related: Corporate media refuses to report on Sen. Ron Johnson’s panel discussion exposing deadly covid “vaccines.”)

DMED contains current and historical data on DOD personnel that’s only entered by medical providers. Information on dozens of diseases/medical disorders was gathered during a five-year period.

“When I tell you that the incidence of cancer went up 300 percent in one year you don’t have to be a genius to understand that there’s something wrong there. I don’t need to have a Ph.D. to know that there has to be a correlation with the vaccines because nothing else has changed. You don’t need scientific analysis to say, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong.’ This is stuff that any layman on the planet can see,” Renz told Scarlett.

The data reflected reporting from January to November last year. Aside from the increase in cancer cases, it also shows that the cases of myocarditis rose 285 percent; pulmonary embolism rose 467 percent; cerebral infraction rose 393 percent; menstrual irregularities rose 476 percent; multiple sclerosis rose 487 percent; spontaneous abortion rose 306 percent; disseminate intravascular coagulation rose 1,175 percent; HIV rose 590 percent; chest pains rose 1,529 percent; breathing difficulty rose 905 percent, and neurological issues rose 1,000 percent.

During his appearance on Bannon’s “War Room,” Renz said he will be sharing the data with those in a position to start an investigation. “I am going to be sending this to our congressional leaders and asking for immediate investigations there and we’re going to be sending it everywhere else. And I will volunteer my time to share everything that we have. And to help make the case that these guys belong in jail.”

Watch the video below of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” featuring Thomas Renz as one of the guests.

https://www.brighteon.com/a81d8120-a553-4292-98fb-dfcd138247a9

This video is from the Shekinah Glory channel on Brighteon.com.

Nolan Barton

