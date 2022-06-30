Israeli study shows COVID-19 vaccines cause sperm counts to drop

One of the many negative side effects of COVID-19 vaccines is their ability to decrease a man’s sperm count, a new Israeli study shows.
The study, which was carried out by researchers from Tel Aviv University, Shamir Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center and Herzliya Medical Center, outlined the potentially devastating impact of these vaccines on male fertility. It was published in the journal Andrology.
For the study, researchers studied male volunteers across six months. They tested their sperm parameters at different points before and after receiving a COVID vaccine. In addition, they were screened for previous infections with the virus and determined to be negative.
Other studies have shown that COVID infections do have a temporary negative effect on sperm parameters that seems to reverse roughly two to three months after infection. The same does not appear to be true of vaccines, however. In fact, the vaccines did not seem to negatively affect sperm count immediately. Instead, the difference was noted two to five months after vaccination and persisted throughout the rest of the study.
The study found that 75 to 120 days following the completion of vaccination, the men’s sperm concentration was 15.4 percent lower than the baseline count taken before getting vaccinated, while their total motile count had also dropped by 22.1 percent. The figures past 150 days after completing vaccination showed that their levels remained lower than their pre-vaccination levels. The subjects were not tested after their third and fourth injections, but it is entirely possible that their sperm count and motility could have sustained further damage after subsequent doses.
The reasons for this effect are unknown, but it is hardly surprising. Indeed, the original bioavailability studies by Pfizer found that the lipid nanoparticles of the vaccine concentrated in ovaries and testes, among other organs, illustrating their potential to severely impair human reproduction.
COVID-19 vaccines also impacting female reproductive health
Among women who have received the COVID vaccine, there are strong signs that their reproductive health is being impacted as well. High rates of post-jab menstrual irregularities are being noted around the world, including early menopause, delayed menstruation and other issues.
Dr. Katarina Lindley of the World Council for Health noted: “It’s deeply concerning that we are faced with yet another alarming side effect from these experimental vaccines, one that has implications for the propagation of humanity. With babies as young as six months old now being injected, it’s clear that health implications could be felt for generations. Enough harm has already been done. Immediate action to remove these products from circulation is needed.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Peterson Pierre of America’s Frontline Doctors has warned expectant parents that there has been a nearly 2000 percent rise in fetal deaths since COVID vaccines were rolled out. Data he presented from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 550 million COVID shots had been administered at the time, and there were 3,725 fetal deaths. This equates to one fetal death for every 147,651 shots. Compare this to the period from 2006 to 2019, when 4 billion administered shots were registered for different vaccines yet there were just 1,368 fetal deaths, which amounts to one for every three million shots.
“So if you do the math, you realize that since the COVID shots have been available, there’s been a 1,925 percent increase in fetal deaths,” he concluded.
In a response from Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration to a Freedom of Information Act request, 23 of 32 expectant mothers who received the company’s jabs had miscarriages, and there was also a significant rise in ectopic pregnancy following vaccination. It is becoming clear that this is one of many vaccines that can seriously compromise reproductive health.
