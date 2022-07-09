Looming food shortages are not an accident: they’re part of a planned globalist “Reset the Table” initiative

Organic, Plant-Based ZincRight on time, the globalist plan for a “Great Reset” is now unfolding in real time. And just to be clear, all of it was laid out and planned years ago – meaning all of it is by design.

Many people missed it, but the Rockefeller Foundation told us several years back that there was a coming food crisis that would “Reset the Table.”

The phrase “Reset the Table,” by the way, sounds eerily similar to the Great Reset. It turns out that the former is one component of the latter, as the plan is to reset everything, including the global economy.

When the Rockefeller Foundation first announced the “Reset the Table” initiative, it was unknown by the masses what the catalyst(s) would be. Now we can clearly see that it was the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, which had just begun at the time, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

The “Reset the Table” document explains how the plandemic caused “a hunger and nutrition crisis” in the United States that was “unlike any this country has seen in generations.”

Keep in mind that when this was stated, the plandemic had only been around for a brief time. There were not yet any shipping backlogs or supply chain issues, suggesting that the Rockefeller Foundation jumped the gun and revealed too early what it knew was going to happen in the months and years to follow.

“The report also notes that it grew out of ‘video-conference discussions in May and June 2020,’ so we’re to believe that two months into the pandemic, these prophetic minds already had the future all figured out,” further explains Great Game India about the suspicious nature of the report.

“According to the Foundation, the pandemic revealed deep problems in the U.S. food system that need to be ‘reset.’”

Rockefeller Foundation admits it engineered the problems now plaguing our food system

“Reset the Table” was also published just one month after the World Economic Forum (WEF), led by globalist Klaus Schwab, unveiled its plans for a “Great Reset,” showing that the two things go together.

Dr. Rajiv Shah, the Rockefeller Foundation’s president, wrote in the foreword to “Reset the Table” that the purpose of the publication is to unveil “a comprehensive playbook” for recreating the world’s food system. This includes things “such as living wages, housing and transportation” for “all of us.”

Interestingly, the document also claims that 94 percent of deaths from “covid” occurred in people with underlying health conditions, “the majority of which are diet-related,” which is essentially what the plandemic skeptics were saying from the very beginning.

“This is surprising, considering diet and nutrition were essentially absent from public discussions and reporting about the infection,” notes Great Game India about the narrative manipulation that took place.

The reason why the Rockefeller Foundation knew in advance that all of this would unfold is because it contributed to engineering the crisis in the first place. On page four of the document, as one example, the Rockefeller Foundation admits that it engineered the so-called “Green Revolution” that turned large swaths of Africa into GMO (genetically modified organisms) plantations.

The Rockefeller Foundation also admits that “food is medicine,” which is something that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other federal agencies claim is fake news. Only pharmaceutical drugs, we are told, constitute medicine in the United States.

“Time and again, the WEF and its global collaborators (including the Rockefeller Foundation) have ‘predicted’ the future with stunning accuracy, sometimes years in advance, and then when the predictions come true they pretend as though they had nothing to do with it,” reports state.

More related news about the engineered Great Reset can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

GreatGameIndia.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.