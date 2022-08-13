Why are so many “fully vaccinated” people catching COVID a second time? Because “long covid” is code for jab damage

Energy at the Cellular LevelThe corporate-controlled media is warning that people everywhere are “catching” the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) a second or even third time – even though most, if not all, of them are “fully vaccinated.”

They are calling it “long covid,” a term that has been in use for a while now to describe people who get and stay sick with “covid” for very long periods of time, despite obeying the government’s mask and jab guidelines.

Supposedly, the “omicron” (anagram for moronic) variant continues to mutate and spread among people who rolled up their sleeves for the injections, including “booster” shots that were supposed to be “safe and effective.”

“The additive [sic] risk is really not trivial, not insignificant,” claims Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis and chief of research and development at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Healthcare System.

Al-Aly helped lead a recently published study that says getting infected twice or more times with the Fauci Flu “contributes to additional risks of all-cause mortality, hospitalization and adverse health outcomes” in the body’s organ systems, as well as increase the risk of diabetes, chronic fatigue and mental health disorders.

“Reinfection absolutely adds risk,” he claims, noting that people who “catch” Chinese Germs a second time are 250 percent more likely to develop a heart or lung disease, as well as blood clotting issues. Many of them will also die, he says.

Los Angeles already using Al-Aly’s preprint study as “evidence” that indoor mask mandates need to be reinstated

Al-Aly’s claims are refuted by a recent study out of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), which found that “long” covid is not actually a real thing.

The reality is that so-called long covid is just a code name for jab-related adverse events, which are many. Al-Aly and others like him seem to want to ignore the jab component to all this pain and suffering and instead blame “covid,” but it is clear at this point to anyone actually paying attention that the injections are to blame.

The corporate-controlled media, on the other hand, wants you to believe that covid is still flying around in the air waiting to strike. This is why Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is already calling for another round of indoor mask mandates to stop it.

“They also saw that those with repeat infections had a higher risk of gastrointestinal, kidney, mental health, musculoskeletal and neurologic disorders, as well as diabetes,” Ferrer said about Al-Aly’s preprint study.

“Moreover, the risk of developing a long-term health problem increased further with each reinfection. The risk of having long-term health conditions was three times higher for those infected compared to those who were uninfected.”

The Los Angeles Times admitted in a recent story that the so-called “vaccines” for covid are basically failing, which is why people are still getting sick. What it failed to do, however, is pinpoint the jabs as the cause of all this sickness.

You see, what the fake news media constantly does with this issue is shroud the culprit and make it seem like the jabs are merely not effective enough to fight all the so-called “variants” and “subvariants” of the WuFlu. They then use this as “evidence” to call for more medical fascism in the form of mask mandates.

Many people are no longer buying it – thank God! – but the media, the medical establishment and certain political leaders like Ferrer are still desperately trying.

The latest news about what happens when you get injected for the Wuhan Wheeze can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

