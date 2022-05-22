Latest Pfizer documents from FDA reveal adverse events were reported as “unrelated” to covid vaccine

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has dropped more hidden documents from Pfizer showing that the pharmaceutical giant catalogued adverse events caused by its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” as “unrelated” to the injection.

Released on May 2, the latest 80,000-page document cache from the FDA includes an extensive set of Case Report Forms (CRFs) from Pfizer trials that took place all across the country. It also includes a “third interim report” from Pfizer partner BioNTech’s German trials.

The FDA released the trove as part of a court-ordered disclosure schedule stemming from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that was filed and expedited in August 2021 by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, an organization of doctors and public health professionals.

The group, as well as most of America, wants to know how the FDA arrived at the conclusion that the Pfizer-BioNTech injection needed to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as part of Operation Warp Speed.

The Pfizer trials included in these documents were held at locations such as the New York University Langone Health Center, Rochester Clinical Research and Rochester General Hospital (Rochester, New York) and the J. Lewis Research, Inc. Foothill Family Clinic (Salt Lake City, Utah).

Certain adverse reactions observed among participants were properly listed as being “related” to the Pfizer jab. Many others, however, including the following, were listed as “unrelated” (these were compiled and outlined by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., reporting for The Defender):

  • Acute asthma exacerbation
  • Aortic aneurysm (listed as a pre-existing condition)
  • Appendicitis (requiring hospitalization)
  • Atrial defibrillation
  • Cardiac arrest and acute respiratory failure, requiring hospitalization, sustained by a patient who then was “lost” (could not be located for continued participation in the trial)
  • Chest pain (requiring hospitalization, later listed as cardiac ischemia)
  • Coronary artery occlusion (listed as both serious and life-threatening)
  • Injuries sustained from a fall
  • Intermittent non-cardiac chest pain (requiring hospitalization)
  • Left breast cancer (listed as a pre-existing occult malignancy)
  • Neuritis (peripheral nerve Injury), listed as “unrelated” to the vaccine but related to the blood draw during vaccination
  • Pulmonary embolism and bilateral deep venous thrombosis
  • Respiratory failure (requiring hospitalization)
  • Right ureteropelvic junction obstruction (requiring hospitalization, listed as congenital)
  • Small bowel obstruction, listed as “unplanned,” and a panic attack

“Of the CRFs found in the documents released this month, only one adverse event is clearly specified as being related to the vaccination: a participant who suffered from psoriatic arthritis, with no prior history of the condition,” Nevradakis explains.

Did the FDA know about this coverup or did Pfizer lie to the agency about it?

Many pregnancy exposure cases are also outlined in the CRFs. However, the documents do not indicate that any follow-ups were conducted regarding birth outcomes and potential adverse events.

In many cases, “unrelated” adverse effects were intentionally left blank in Pfizer’s documentation. Instead of clarifying their true cause, the company simply wrote “other” – or in the case of a small bowel instruction caused by its jab, Pfizer listed the cause as “unplanned.”

It is difficult to ascertain from what has been revealed whether or not the FDA knew about all this, or if Pfizer lied to the agency about it. Chances are the FDA was involved, in this writer’s opinion.

Regardless, the FDA probably should have done a whole lot more digging into Pfizer’s data before unleashing this abomination on the world and telling everyone that it is “safe and effective.”

“I’m most concerned about ‘disappearing’ patients,” added Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense, about another major anomaly in the Pfizer data. “One cannot conduct a valid trial and simply omit the results that they don’t like!”

The latest news about FDA and Big Pharma corruption can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.