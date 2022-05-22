Latest Pfizer documents from FDA reveal adverse events were reported as “unrelated” to covid vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has dropped more hidden documents from Pfizer showing that the pharmaceutical giant catalogued adverse events caused by its Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” as “unrelated” to the injection.

Released on May 2, the latest 80,000-page document cache from the FDA includes an extensive set of Case Report Forms (CRFs) from Pfizer trials that took place all across the country. It also includes a “third interim report” from Pfizer partner BioNTech’s German trials.

The FDA released the trove as part of a court-ordered disclosure schedule stemming from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that was filed and expedited in August 2021 by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, an organization of doctors and public health professionals.

The group, as well as most of America, wants to know how the FDA arrived at the conclusion that the Pfizer-BioNTech injection needed to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) as part of Operation Warp Speed.

The Pfizer trials included in these documents were held at locations such as the New York University Langone Health Center, Rochester Clinical Research and Rochester General Hospital (Rochester, New York) and the J. Lewis Research, Inc. Foothill Family Clinic (Salt Lake City, Utah).

Certain adverse reactions observed among participants were properly listed as being “related” to the Pfizer jab. Many others, however, including the following, were listed as “unrelated” (these were compiled and outlined by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., reporting for The Defender):

Acute asthma exacerbation

Aortic aneurysm (listed as a pre-existing condition)

Appendicitis (requiring hospitalization)

Atrial defibrillation

Cardiac arrest and acute respiratory failure, requiring hospitalization, sustained by a patient who then was “lost” (could not be located for continued participation in the trial)

Chest pain (requiring hospitalization, later listed as cardiac ischemia)

Coronary artery occlusion (listed as both serious and life-threatening)

Injuries sustained from a fall

Intermittent non-cardiac chest pain (requiring hospitalization)

Left breast cancer (listed as a pre-existing occult malignancy)

Neuritis (peripheral nerve Injury), listed as “unrelated” to the vaccine but related to the blood draw during vaccination

Pulmonary embolism and bilateral deep venous thrombosis

Respiratory failure (requiring hospitalization)

Right ureteropelvic junction obstruction (requiring hospitalization, listed as congenital)

Small bowel obstruction, listed as “unplanned,” and a panic attack

“Of the CRFs found in the documents released this month, only one adverse event is clearly specified as being related to the vaccination: a participant who suffered from psoriatic arthritis, with no prior history of the condition,” Nevradakis explains.

Did the FDA know about this coverup or did Pfizer lie to the agency about it?

Many pregnancy exposure cases are also outlined in the CRFs. However, the documents do not indicate that any follow-ups were conducted regarding birth outcomes and potential adverse events.

In many cases, “unrelated” adverse effects were intentionally left blank in Pfizer’s documentation. Instead of clarifying their true cause, the company simply wrote “other” – or in the case of a small bowel instruction caused by its jab, Pfizer listed the cause as “unplanned.”

It is difficult to ascertain from what has been revealed whether or not the FDA knew about all this, or if Pfizer lied to the agency about it. Chances are the FDA was involved, in this writer’s opinion.

Regardless, the FDA probably should have done a whole lot more digging into Pfizer’s data before unleashing this abomination on the world and telling everyone that it is “safe and effective.”

“I’m most concerned about ‘disappearing’ patients,” added Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense, about another major anomaly in the Pfizer data. “One cannot conduct a valid trial and simply omit the results that they don’t like!”

The latest news about FDA and Big Pharma corruption can be found at Corruption.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts