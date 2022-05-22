FDA is “rotten to the core,” says Dr. Robert Malone – the agency knew all along that covid “vaccines” cause viral replication

World-renowned vaccinologist and physician Dr. Robert Malone is speaking out about how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew all along that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" spur viral reactivation of diseases like the varicella-zoster virus (shingles), but chose to withhold this information from the public.

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by Del Bigtree along with fellow Global COVID Summit physicians Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Richard Urso, Malone, the original inventor of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccination technology, exposed the FDA as a corrupt federal agency that continues to lie about Fauci Flu shots.

“They knew about the viral reactivation,” Malone stated, adding that he was “very actively engaged” with senior personnel at the FDA’s Office of the Commissioner when the jabs were first being rolled out under Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” program.

“We were talking by Zoom on a weekly or twice a week basis,” Malone further explained about his involvement in assessing the jabs right before they were publicly released. (Related: Malone has also previously called out the CDC for engaging in “scientific fraud and criminal activity”.)

“This is the group that first discovered the signal of the cardiotoxicity,” Malone said. “They also knew at that time – one of them actually had the adverse event early on of shingles. They knew that the viral reactivation signal – which the CDC has never acknowledged – was one of the major known adverse events.”

Malone says the FDA used to be more honest, but was it really?

Both the FDA and the CDC knew full well that the shots were dangerous but did not acknowledge it. This is “another one of those things that is inexplicable,” Malone maintains, adding that there used to be strict rules in place that governed “these types of products.”

“You have to characterize where it goes, how long it sticks around, and how much protein it makes, or what the active drug product is,” he added. “None of that stuff was done very well. It wasn’t done rigorously, and there was a series of misrepresentations about what the data were.”

“And the thing is, the FDA let them get away with it. They did not perform their function. They’re supposed to be independent gatekeepers.”

Malone was previously under the impression that the FDA paid very close attention to these types of processes. If any red flags emerged, he suggested, then the FDA would immediately halt the research in the interest of public health – but no longer.

“What happened here is the regulatory bodies gave the pharmaceutical industry a pass,” Malone stated, adding that the drug industry also “misrepresented key facts about their product.”

“On the basis of that, average docs just assumed that this was something that it wasn’t. They assumed that this was a relatively benign product that didn’t stick around in the body. All of that is false.”

Malone says that he and others in the field have been wracking their brains trying to understand how any of this could possibly happen. How and why is America’s regulatory apparatus so broken that deadly products such as these so easily made it onto the market – and at warp speed, no less.

“We as physicians had all come to assume the FDA had a function that actually did the job that we could believe in and trust, and what we find out now is the whole house of cards is rotten to the core,” Malone further explained.

At the May 11 event, which was attended by 17,000 physicians and medical scientists from around the world, a four declaration was presented demanding that the current state of medical emergency be lifted immediately.

The latest news coverage about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

