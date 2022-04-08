Pfizer, FDA have known for decades that antibody-dependent enhancement occurs in the vaccinated; tried to cover it up

Another batch of internal Pfizer documents has dropped, revealing that both Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) "vaccines" cause antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), but pushed them on the public anyway while hiding the truth.

Not only were these two corrupt entities long aware of ADE, but they also worked hand over foot to cover it up and keep the public from waking up to the truth. How many innocent children have been injured or killed as a result? (Related: Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are killing people through ADE.)

The more than 11,000 pages of documents that were released as part of the latest trove expose both Pfizer and the FDA for lying about ADE, claiming that “no new safety issues have been raised” with regard to Fauci Flu shots.

ADE, in case you are unfamiliar with it, is a phenomenon in which the immune system overreacts to a disease after being artificially over-primed for it by a “vaccine.” This reaction is deadly for some, as it involves the immune system basically killing the person with a cytokine storm.

In Pfizer’s post-marketing experience report, numerous cases of Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED) are outlined. However, none of these were publicly reported, and it appears as though Pfizer worked with the FDA to hide this information from the public.

“This may explain why Pfizer sought to conceal its internal documents for 75 years, which was rejected by a federal judge over a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by a coalition of doctors and scientists with the nonprofit Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency,” suggested Infowars writer Jamie White.

The FDA and Pfizer lied, and children died

The Daily Exposé also reported that an investigation of official government data revealed that the “fully vaccinated” for covid are almost three times more likely to develop a SARS-CoV-2 infection, and twice as likely to need hospitalization.

Ironically enough, the fully injected are also three times more likely to die from covid than the unvaccinated, which completely defeats the point of getting jabbed in the first place – assuming the intention was to help people and not hurt them.

The Exposé has been talking about ADE and VAED for many months now, warning about the implications of a cytokine storm and how the immune system of a vaccinated person can go into hyperdrive when coming into contact with the virus.

Much of this was speculation based on independent data analyses, but now we have proof straight from the FDA and Pfizer showing that both entities knew about this but swept it under the rug, putting public health at serious risk.

“Purebloods: prepare yourselves to lose 20-30% of everyone you know who has been jabbed,” wrote a commenter in response to the revelation.

“So, America: how does it feel to be ‘governed’ by all of these lying, murdering, scummy little self-promoted god-lets?” asked another.

Another pointed out that if the FDA and Pfizer have known about ADE for “decades,” as Infowars reported, then the whole vaccination theory as we currently know it is dead in the water.

“In other words,” someone else said, “‘they’ have been getting people to poison their children for many, many years – and KNEW IT!”

“Happy to be ‘anti-vax,’” this same person added, “and will definitely stay that way. Just more proof that us anti-vaxxers were right all along.”

“It’s not just the mRNA jab, although that may become their crowning achievement in the quest for human extinction,” added another about how all “vaccines” are deadly.

The latest Fauci Flu shot news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com



Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

