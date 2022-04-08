FETAL DEATHS due to COVID vaccines are almost 2,000% greater than deaths associated with other vaccines

Fetal deaths caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines were almost 2,000 percent greater compared to those associated with other vaccines, Dr. Peterson Pierre of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) said.

Pierre made this assertion during a March 28 episode of “Frontline Flash” on the AFLDS website. He showed statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to highlight “the effects that these shots have on the unborn.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 550 million COVID-19 shots injected into people’s arms. Meanwhile, VAERS data showed 3,725 fetal deaths connected to the COVID-19 vaccine. Upon computation, one fetal death occurred for every 147,651 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Pierre compared this with VAERS data between 2006 and 2019. Of the four billion doses of non-COVID vaccines injected during that period, there were only 1,369 fetal deaths linked to those. This reflected one fetal death for about every three million non-COVID vaccines administered.

“So if you do the math, you realize that since COVID-19 shots have been available, there’s been a 1,925 percent increase in fetal deaths.”

Given the statistics, the AFLDS doctor issued a warning to pregnant women: “Now, expecting moms, it doesn’t matter what that Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the CDC says. It doesn’t even matter what your doctor says. Because in spite of this data, the recommendation to get [COVID-19] shots has not changed.”

True enough, the public health agencies still recommend that pregnant women “get vaccinated and stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a COVID-19 booster shot when it’s time to get one.”

They insist that “scientists have not found an increased risk for miscarriage among people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine just before and during early pregnancy, [i.e.] before 20 weeks of pregnancy.” However, VAERS data cited by Pierre shows otherwise. (Related: Pfizer’s COVID vaccine causes miscarriages, stillbirths.)

“You need to look out for your own kids. You are their protector. You have a lot to think about. That decision rests with you, not with anyone else,” concluded Pierre.

Deaths, injuries from COVID vaccines in VAERS surpass those from other shots

On the same day as the “Frontline Flash” video with Pierre was posted, Health Impact News (HIN) also touched on the increase of vaccine deaths and injuries attributed to the COVID-19 vaccines. HIN founder Brian Shilhavy cited VAERS data published as of March 18 to bolster his claim.

According to the reporting system, the COVID-19 vaccines were responsible for 26,059 fatalities – which was almost three times the 9,066 deaths in VAERS attributed to other vaccines. The COVID-19 shots also caused permanent disabilities in 48,342 people – more than twice the 20,096 people who suffered permanent disabilities after being injected with non-COVID vaccines.

VAERS data also revealed that 143,198 individuals were hospitalized after getting the COVID-19 vaccines, almost twice the 76,992 individuals hospitalized after other vaccines. Meanwhile, 29,443 individuals suffered life-threatening injuries after getting the COVID-19 shots, more than twice the 13,572 who were hospitalized as a result of getting non-COVID shots.

Shilhavy also pointed out the marked increase in vaccine injuries ever since the COVID-19 vaccines were granted emergency use authorizations (EUAs).

From 104 reports of stroke on VAERS attributed to non-COVID vaccines, this number increased to 2,992 following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Reports of cardiac inflammation in VAERS linked to the COVID-19 shots rose to 21,340, from just 1,162 instances linked to non-COVID vaccines.

“One does not have to look very far to see the damaging effects of COVID-19 vaccines. There [have been] unprecedented increases in recorded deaths and injuries since they were issued EUAs as compared to all FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 30 years. The majority of cases now found in the history of VAERS are from after Dec. 1, 2020, when the FDA granted EUA for the COVID-19 vaccines. This is mass murder and genocide,” concluded Shilhavy.

VaccineDeaths.com has more stories about fatalities linked to COVID-19 shots.

Watch the March 28 edition of “Frontline Flash” below where Dr. Peterson Pierre talks about fetal deaths from the COVID-19 vaccines.

