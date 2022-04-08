Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50, is dead: Did COVID vaccines play a role?

Hawkins was also a drug user, but Steve Kirsch said the evidence he pieced together from both public and private sources, including people who knew the drummer personally, do not rule out the possibility of a jab-induced death.

“The evidence is consistent with the primary cause being vaccine-induced myocarditis. It fits the facts like a glove,” Kirsch wrote. “No other hypothesis I’m aware of can explain the evidence. His drug use, which as far as I have been able to determine was limited to smoking weed [sic], played only a minor role.”

Cannabis, of course, has never killed a single person, so the only real elephant in the room were the Fauci Flu injections that Hawkins and his band received. Remember when Foo Fighters would only play shows were concertgoers had to show proof of injection in order to enter?

Hawkins’ heart was double the size of a normal heart for a man his age

What we know so far is that Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room on March 25 after complaining about chest pains. The media reported that he died of cardiac arrest.

“That is really important,” Kirsch says. “The vaccine causes death by cardiac arrest.”

Other than chest pains, Hawkins was in normal health prior to his death. None of his other “vices” appear to have played any role in his sudden and untimely death, which is something we have seen with other cases of post-injection death.

Hawkins was not suicidal, taking great passion in both his music and his family. He had been happily married for 17 years with three children.

An autopsy on Hawkins’ body revealed that his heart weight at least 600 grams. This is roughly double the size of a normal heart for a man his age.

How can this be? Kirsch explained that COVID injections can cause a heart to double in size before killing the victim. This can occur within as little as five days after the jab.

“One of the most public examples of this is the death of the son of Ernest Ramirez,” Kirsch said. “His son dies just five days after his first dose of Pfizer and his heart was double in size at the time of his death.”

Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the world’s top cardiologists, agreed that COVID jabs can cause the heart to double in size, just like what happened to Hawkins right before he died.

Interestingly, Hawkins was personally very opposed to masks, lockdown and COVID injections, according to an insider who spoke with him. Even so, Hawkins was pressured by Dave Grohl and the band’s manager to take the injections anyway.

Hawkins more than likely became damaged after his first injection when he “just found out” that he had a “big heart.” After his second and third, it enlarged even further.

“Those involved in physically demanding activities (such as a drummer in a band) are going to be more likely to get myocarditis due to catecholamine release interaction with the vaccine,” Kirsch wrote, suggesting that it took about a month after Hawkins’ third injection for death to occur.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think there will ever be an autopsy by a competent pathologist who knows how to spot vaccine injury (or embalming by a vaccine aware embalmer), so we’ll never know for sure, but all of the evidence is consistent with the vaccine hypothesis. It fits all the facts like a glove.”

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

Deadline.com

DrEddyMD.com

