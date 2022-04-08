“Safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccines have caused thousands of INJURIES and DEATHS in the US alone

Since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, mainstream media and Big Pharma have insisted that the vaccines are safe and effective. But according to countless reports and articles, these allegedly safe vaccines have caused various injuries and even deaths.

Clearly, they’re neither safe nor effective. In the U.S. alone, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) recorded a total of 26,059 deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines also caused permanent disabilities in 48,342 people.

Across the globe, governments have paid millions of dollars to patients who got sick because of the vaccines or to the relatives of patients who died because of the “safe and effective” vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines are developed in a hurry

As the world continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic, there are still many unanswered questions about what the COVID-19 vaccines actually do.

Because different vaccines were developed and produced in a rush amid the pandemic, they were administered to countless people without the usual tests and observations that are required to test efficacy and potential side effects. (Related: VAERS data show COVID vaccine deaths SURPASS those caused by other shots.)

What happens if a pregnant woman gets vaccinated? There’s also a chance that the vaccine will interfere with essential life-saving drugs. What will happen to many elderly patients who have taken various prescribed drugs? Will the vaccine cause any side effects among the elderly?

Biggest experiment in history

The coronavirus vaccine is the biggest experiment in history. And it is mostly unregulated.

Like other vaccines, most of the problems that develop because of them remain unreported or are unrecognized. In the U.S., it is estimated that only one in 100 vaccine side effects linked to vaccines is reported. To date, there is only a working list of possible adverse event outcomes, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published in America.

Every American citizen has the right to know about the various side effects linked to the COVID-19 vaccines, such as:

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

Acute myocardial infarction (heart attack)

Anaphylaxis

Convulsions

Encephalitis

Encephalomyelitis

Guillain-Barre syndrome

Meningitis

Meningoencephalitis

Myelitis

Myocarditis

Narcolepsy

Pericarditis

Seizures

Stroke

Thrombocytopenia

Transverse myelitis

You aren’t necessarily going to experience all of these side effects or even any of them if you get inoculated. However, these are just the possible side effects that the FDA has listed. Pfizer had received reports of several hundreds more side effects in the first three months of the vaccine rollout.

Most of them are severe, and many deaths have also been linked to the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine has also caused side effects among children and even athletes across the globe.

Children and athletes have suffered because of the vaccine

According to a report submitted to VAERS, one eight-year-old boy died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome seven days after he received his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

On February 10, one of the parents found him blue and lifeless in his bed. The young boy was taken to the hospital with a full code in process.

Hospital staff detected a pulse several times, but the boy died in the intensive care unit. It was reported to the doctor who filed the report that the boy died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome. The young patient didn’t have COVID-19.

Even acclaimed athletes have suffered side effects after getting inoculated.

Florian Dagoury, a world record holder in static breath-hold freediving, experienced increased heart rate and a reduction in his breath-holding capacity after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Dagoury, a freediver from France who is currently based in Thailand, once held his breath for an astonishing 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

A cardiologist diagnosed the athlete with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart). Both are recognized adverse effects linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government won’t tell you about these dangers, especially since the authorities don’t believe in fully informed consent when it comes to vaccines. To date, most governments are doing everything they can to ensure that all criticisms of vaccines are banned, with mainstream media working alongside them to convince citizens that vaccines are safe.

If the government truly cared about you they would conduct a simple and cheap trial. First, they would keep a note of all the health problems affecting 20,000 patients who had the vaccine.

The list would then be compared to a list of all the health problems affecting 20,000 patients who didn’t get the vaccine in the same period. The comparison should be made every three, six and 12 months.

But there’s a slim chance of this happening because it requires the cooperation of honest doctors to oversee the trial. Think twice before getting vaccinated, especially if you believe that the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t cause any side effects.

Visit VaccineDeaths.com for more information about confirmed COVID-19 related patient deaths.

Watch the video below to know more about the latest VAERS COVID-19 vaccine adverse event reports.

https://rumble.com/vzxesf-the-latest-vaers-covid-vaccine-adverse-event-report.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 The latest VAERS covid vaccine adverse event report

This video is from the PNW PATRIOTS channel on Brighteon.com.

Zoey Sky

