Getting jabbed with Pfizer’s covid shot increases teenage boys’ risk of heart inflammation by 1,330%

New research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reveals that Pfizer’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” increases the risk of heart inflammation in teenage boys by an astounding 1,330 percent.

Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the myocarditis risk in men aged 12 to 24 years following either Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA (messenger RNA) jabs skyrockets, according to the study.

Myocarditis is a type of heart inflammation that is commonly associated with covid injections. It can lead to heart failure and death in extreme cases.

While “the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata,” the team wrote, it is especially damaging to young men.

A whopping 82 percent of all myocarditis cases examined in the study were in males, and the median age was 21. The vast majority of these cases, also 82 percent, occurred after the second shot.

The risk of myocarditis is greater following the Pfizer injection, it turns out. Injected boys aged 12-15 had a myocarditis rate of 70.7 cases per million doses, which is 133 times higher than the background rate of .53 per million.

For young men ages 16 and 17, the rate was 106 cases per million doses, a 79-fold increase from the baseline risk of 1.34 cases per million doses.

“The myocarditis rate in men between 18 and 24 years old was 52.4 cases per million Pfizer shots and 56.3 per million Moderna doses,” wrote Raymond Wolfe for LifeSiteNews. “The background rate was just 1.76 per million doses.”

CDC says myocarditis cases among the jabbed are likely underestimated

The study relied on data collected from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a vaccine injury and death tracking system managed by both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), between December 2020 and August 2021.

The researchers found that out of 1,991 VAERS reports of myocarditis post-injection for covid, 1,626 of them met the CDC’s “case” definition.

The authors wrote that the most common symptoms associated with the condition were abnormal ECG or cardiac MRI results (72 percent) and chest pain or discomfort (89 percent). Roughly 30 percent of patients also reported shortness of breath while 9 percent had heart palpitations.

In most cases, symptoms appeared within two days of getting injected. Ninety-eight percent of patients had to be hospitalized, and 13 percent continued to suffer symptoms even after being discharged from the hospital.

Amazingly, the CDC admitted that the data presented is likely on the conservative side. Chances are, myocarditis cases post-injection are underreported in VAERS, the agency said, meaning cases are significantly undercounted.

This is demonstrated in other studies, including one out of Hong Kong which found that covid jab-related heart inflammation risks for young men are substantially higher than what the CDC study claims.

One in 2,680 boys between the ages of 12 and 17 will develop myocarditis within two weeks of the second Pfizer dose, that Hong Kong study found. Another out of Israel put the figure at one in 6,600 young men aged 16-19 who will develop heart disease.

In Great Britain, researchers found that the risk of myocarditis in men under 40 is several times higher than the average after injection with either Pfizer or Moderna. These same researchers also found that the type of post-injection heart inflammation most commonly seen after the jab is more lethal than other forms of the disease.

“Of the patients hospitalized after taking the Pfizer shot, 14 percent died, compared with 9 percent of those without a recent mRNA vaccine,” LifeSiteNews reported.

“Even people with apparently mild cases may still experience long-term problems, such as greater risk of heart attacks later in life, experts have warned.”

Ethan Huff

