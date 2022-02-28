Pfizer TV and radio ads warn the world about serious heart problems, like atrial fibrillation, but leave out the MAIN CAUSE – their COVID vaccines

While many Americans are terrified to even visit a hospital during these scamdemic times, Pfizer says your symptoms of irregular heartbeat shouldn’t be ignored, especially if you just got their Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) jab.

The company that brought you the most deadly “vaccine” to ever hit the allopathic market, is suddenly running cover for vaccine side effects in TV and radio advertisements, including focusing on atrial fibrillation (AFIB) caused by the COVID clot shots clogging the entire vascular system with toxic spike proteins that join together and form bizarre white strands, causing deadly blood clots, as vividly described in recent autopsies of COVID-vaccinated victims.

Got AFIB? How long after you got COVID-vaccinated did your heart start beating irregularly?

Did you know AFIB makes a person five times more likely to suffer a stroke? The heart can only take so much strain, and now the COVID vaccines are taxing the heart so badly that Big Pharma Pfizer is running commercials asking Americans if their heartbeat feels like it’s going crazy, slowing down then speeding up fast. And if that’s the case, they should rush to the hospital for treatment. By the way, that treatment may involve getting a cardiac pacemaker controlled by Microsoft and Bill Gates.

The cardiac pacemaker market is skyrocketing and maybe Pfizer planned this all along, from even before COVID was released from the Wuhan lab. Sounds like a solid business plan if you’re very evil and bankroll off people having heart attacks, strokes and the need for pacemakers RIGHT AFTER they get vaccinated with Pfizer’s mRNA Chinese Flu vaccine. Make billions off deadly vaccines, then more billions off pacemakers and then create and release more “variants” – this is the real pandemic – it’s contagious and Pfizer is spreading it.

Watch their commercial. They are telling everyone to rush to the hospital with their new irregular heartbeats. This is Pfizer and the CDC trying to normalize heart attacks and people passing out, pretending like it has ALWAYS happened, as if having mini-strokes and rare blood clots when you’re a child or teenager is normal.Pfizer makes it seem like this is normal for athletes and military members. This is the vaccine damage cover story, and the propaganda couldn’t be more obvious.

Pfizer warns everyone is at risk for blood clots while focusing on “healthy athletes” who were dropping like flies from the clot shots

Now, all of a sudden, atrial fibrillation and blood clots are common to the populace. If you’re a professional athlete or Olympic champion, you better watch out for those nagging blood clots and that irregular heart beat. Never mind that you just got a blood-clotting injection from the company that’s produced the commercials that warn perfectly healthy people about irregular heart beats and deadly blood clots.

The CDC approves of this clot shot cover up advertising campaign. They are normalizing the concept that young adults who are perfectly healthy should expect these deadly problems with their heart and blood.

This blood clot and myocarditis “pandemic” did not happen before COVID gene therapy injections got shot into two-thirds of Americans, including athletes, the military, teenagers and children. Here’s the CDC tweeting out their own clot-shot cover-up warning campaign of illegal fraud and manipulation: “#DYK [do you know] that anyone can develop a blood clot? Whether you’re an athlete or a fan, don’t let a blood clot ruin the big game this weekend. Learn how to protect your health: https://bit.ly/2lOpGEB.”

So there’s only two kinds of Americans, according to the CDC, athletes and fans, and nobody should let some nagging blood clot or stroke from it ruin the “big game” this weekend? So go to the game, drink beer, eat hot dogs, and don’t worry, because your MD is watching your blood closely for clots.

Then the CDC uses the “DYK” acronym to try to sound hip so the younger generations will think CDC advice is “science-based” and trustworthy and cool. This gives the green light to all COVID vaccine manufacturers to continue injecting tens of millions of Americans who are perfectly healthy and cause them to develop blood clots from billions of spike proteins and virus-mimicking nanoparticles that clog the entire vascular system. Can you say vaccine-induced-myocarditis without coughing into your COVID mask?

Tune your internet dial to Vaccines news for updates on experimental scamdemic COVID “vaccines” and “boosters” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

S.D. Wells

Sources include:

iSpot.tv

DrEddyMD.com 1

DrEddyMD.com 2

DCWeekly.org

Related Posts