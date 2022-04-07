UK hospitals go “full woketard” by now asking MEN if they are pregnant

Medical facilities all across England are embracing the “woke” new age as they adopt a new policy of asking all male patients whether or not they are “pregnant” at the time of receiving a medical procedure.

New guidance from several National Health Service (NHS) trusts, which are similar to state hospital associations in the United States, instructs U.K. hospitals to ask the pregnancy question to “all patients under the age of 60, regardless of how [they] may identify [their] gender” before administering treatment.

The change comes after health officials were reportedly pressured and bullied by transgender activists, who insist that the existence of “single-sex” wards in British hospitals are discriminatory against trans people, who are trying to erase their own sex.

In one highly publicized case, a man who claimed to be a transgender was placed in a female hospital ward, and during that time he raped one of the women there. The hospital then proceeded to cover up the crime, claiming that the perpetrator could not have raped any women because he is not a man anymore, making it impossible.

It took an entire year for the hospital to finally fess up to the crime, which was mostly swept under the rug.

“When police were called to the unnamed hospital in England, they were allegedly told by staff that ‘there was no male’ on the single-sex ward, ‘therefore the rape could not have happened,’” reported the Daily Mail.

“They forgot that there was CCTV, nurses and observers,” said Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, who presented details about the case during a debate on single-sex wards that took place in the Upper Chamber.

“None the less, it has taken nearly a year for the hospital to agree that there was a male on the ward and, yes, this rape happened.”

Entire world is being transformed to give special treatment to transgenders

Changing the definition of “man” and “woman” to accommodate people with gender dysphoria, a mental illness, is what causes and will continue to cause crimes like this to happen.

And now the entire U.K. hospital system, which is government-run, plans to adopt the new woke approach in order to be more “sensitive” to the so-called “trans community.”

All men who enter an NHS facility for any kind of care will now be asked if they are “with child,” just to make sure that no transgender anywhere gets offended by not being asked.

“This was very confusing for him in his post-surgical daze, his vulnerability and needs completely ignored,” said the wife of one man who was asked if he was pregnant before undergoing brain surgery for cancer.

The man was rightfully upset as the question created “unnecessary confusion and agitation.” It is also “unfair” to put very ill people through this nonsensical line of questioning.

The trans community is even now taking aim at homosexuals by protesting things like “men only” campgrounds, since transgenders do not fit into either sex anymore.

“There are two genders and many mental illnesses,” wrote someone at The Gateway Pundit (TGP) about what is really going on here.

“Women over 40: remember to have your prostate checked every year,” joked another about the inverse of this new NHS policy.

“There are XX chromosomes for women and XY for men,” suggested another. “There are no genetic identifiers/chromosomes for gay, transgender, bisexual or undecided.”

“Their bodies are biologically XX or XY and NOTHING they do will ever change that fact,” wrote someone else. “Unless … the mRNA gene therapy can actually change their genetics.”

The latest news coverage about transgender madness can be found at Gender.news.

Ethan Huff

