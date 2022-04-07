A shocking 15 fully vaxxed tennis players withdraw from Miami Open due to serious health issues

Some of the world's top athletes are either collapsing on the field/court or becoming too weak to play their favorite sport. At the Miami Open, 15 fully-vaccinated players withdrew during the competition, leaving spectators baffled. Some of the crowd's favorites had to leave the competition early, including Paula Badosa from Spain and Jannik Sinner from Italy. They retired from their quarterfinal contests on the same day.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal had to leave the court for treatment after experiencing chest pain during his match against Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. He was able to continue, but was clearly struggling with his breathing as the unheralded Fritz completed an upset and handed Nadal his first loss this season.

All three players succumbed to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine mandate imposed by the Australian Open in 2021. Their health has apparently deteriorated since then. It was the Australian Open that banned well-informed, unvaccinated players from the sport. The number one men’s player, Novak Djokovic, faced discrimination for choosing not to partake in this forceful experiment. Although Djokovic was persecuted, at least his heart, brain and immune system can still function normally. Despite being slandered and discriminated against, he can still play his favorite sport with dignity and has retained authority over his health and body autonomy.

Even the corporate media is reporting on the medical anomalies. Yahoo Sports published an article titled, “What’s going on’: Tennis world stunned after Miami Open carnage.” During the Miami Open, five fully-vaxxed men had to retire from the competition. They include Matt Moraing (Germany), Holger Rune (Denmark), Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany), Reilly Opelka (United States) and Sinner.

There was a total of 10 women (also fully vaxxed) who had to withdraw. They include Maryna Zanevska (Belgium), Caroline Garcia (France), Clara Tauson (Denmark), Dalma Galfi (Hungary), Anna Kalinskaya (Russia), Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic), Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic), Victoria Azarenka (Belarus), Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine) and Badosa.

Fully-vaxxed cyclists and swimmers are collapsing, too

It’s not just tennis players who are experiencing chest pains, myocarditis, strokes, syncope and shortness of breath after receiving these bioweapon vaccines. The Tour de France, which spans 2,068 miles, hosts the world’s best cyclists. In its 118-year history, only a single cyclist suddenly collapsed on the course due to health reasons.

In 2022, this all changed as three professional cyclists suddenly collapsed with cardiac events. Two of the cyclists died. The first person fatally affected was John Paul (Scotland), who passed away on March 9, 2022. After becoming the junior sprint champion in 2011, Paul represented Scotland at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games. He was taken out at the age of 28. The second professional cyclist affected was Cedric Baekeland (Belgium).

He complained of chest discomfort after training with his team on the Spanish island of Mallorca. He was taken out on March 14, 2022 at the age of 28. The third event involved Sonny Colbrelli, who suffered a cardiac event after crossing the finish line of the Volta a Catalunya in Spain. The Italian cyclist was saved with a defibrillator but may never play again due to permanent cardiovascular damage. A 23-year-old water polo player from Romania suffered a similar fate. During a live game, Andrei Dr?ghici suddenly left the pool and suffered a heart attack. All resuscitation efforts failed and an hour later, he was pronounced dead.

The official COVID narrative is dissipating because many vaccinated people are going through hell. Young, healthy people are collapsing with heart attacks because the so-called vaccine causes blood clots and inflammation of the heart. The leader of the “free world” and several members of the U.S. Congress are cognitively impaired and pushing for their fourth and soon to be fifth dose of an obviously failed and dangerous vaccine program.

These crimes against humanity must come to an end.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

NeedtoKnow.news

Au.Sports.Yahoo.com

TheCovidblog.com 1

TheCovidblog.com 2

