Malone shares terrifying risks about universal vaccination strategies

Dr. Robert Malone may be described as a vaccine skeptic, but on his website, he shares that his mission is to “ensure vaccine safety, make sure that children are protected, stops and/or limit the vaccine mandates, to identify and teach about lifesaving treatments for COVID-19 and other pandemics.” In short, Malone says: “My goal is to save lives.”

Malone once researched mRNA technology but is now a vocal skeptic of the vaccines that use it. Recently, he also went on to “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast to talk about mass formation psychosis, which he says explains why millions of people believe in the COVID-19 narrative.

Malone is among the speakers at the Monday panel discussion with Republican Senator Ron Johnson called “COVID-19: A Second Opinion.”

Malone focused on the potential of current vaccine policies to make it ultimately more difficult to save people from the coronavirus, by making the Wuhan coronavirus stronger than what medical science can throw at it. He shared, “We are truly blessed, as I said back before Christmas, that omicron has such low risk for severe disease and death. However, it’s got a warning sign.”

He noted that he is not the first to voice his concerns regarding the vaccines, saying that the Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged the same thing in their original documents that allowed for the Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccines. He said that they wanted the pharmaceutical industry to investigate the risks of antibody-dependent enhancement or vaccine-enhanced disease.

As the virus mutates, he warned that it will get stronger and will be more adept at adapting to vaccines. “If we continue to pursue this universal vaccination strategy in the face of the pandemic, particularly with omicron now — a much more highly infectious, highly replication-competent virus — what we risk is driving the virus through basic evolution to a state where it may be more pathogenic and more able to elude immune response,” Malone said.

Malone says we’ve had enough of fear-porn

He also said that he does not wish to scare people: instead, he wants to spread awareness. “We have had enough fear-porn, but if we continue to pursue universal vaccination, the high probability is that what we will continue to see is the evolution of additional escaped mutants that are increasingly infectious and may well become more pathogenic.” (Related: What Dr. Robert Malone could NOT tell Joe Rogan.)

Malone also said that following the science would mean moving away from the current public policies that give focus on multiple vaccinations, saying that it is absolutely contrary to all of the scientists’ understanding of basic viral evolution.

He added that they are clearly seeing the development of escaped mutants that are resistant to the vaccine. Omicron, for instance, is resistant to the vaccine, but its infectivity seems to be facilitated by the vaccine itself. Thus, he opined that vaccinations should be stopped for the sake of the global population.

While he notes that he is not an anti-vaxxer in any way, Malone said that he does believe that the shortcuts that USG has taken in bringing the mRNA and adenovirus vaccines to the market for the pandemic had been highly detrimental. He also believes that it is contrary to the globally accepted standards for developing and regulating safe and effective licensed products. (Related: Revisionist historians “cancel” Dr. Robert Malone, creator of mRNA technology in latest memory hole PURGE of truth.)

He also shared that he used to believe that the FDA, National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were working for the people, and are not part of big pharma, adding that if they could re-purpose already known and safe drugs for emerging infectious diseases, they could quickly find ways to reduce the death rate. He said, dismally, that he thought the drug and vaccine development was regulated by the federal government for the common good, but over the last two years, he beloved that they no longer represent the best interests of the nation.

