Why are ineffective and dangerous vaccines being pushed onto children who are not at risk to the advertised infection?

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.The mRNA vaccines are ineffective and dangerous, yet they are being pushed onto children who are not at risk to the advertised infection. So why are parents submitting to this experimental inoculation if their child is not at risk? A study published in Toxicology Reports asks, “Why are we vaccinating children for covid-19?” Per capita covid-19 deaths are negligible in children, and there has been an astonishing number of vaccine injury and death reports recorded in pharmacovigilance systems around the world.

Decades of obedience training and normalization of vaccine injury is putting children at risk

Over the past two decades, parents have been trained to repeatedly vaccinate their children, starting at a very young age. This is why some parents are quick to render up their child to this experimental mRNA vaccine program, with no forethought, with no rational judgment. It’s a tradition of blind trust and mindless submission to the experts.

For decades, parents have been trained to fear an advertised infection and taught that their child does not have a capable immune system. Fear has become a virtue, and the word “safety” has been twisted to achieve vaccine compliance. Even though severe SARS-CoV-2 infection is not properly defined or properly diagnosed in children and even though the infection is far from pandemic proportions in people younger than 50, children are taught to line up and take part in a constant experiment that has provably failed and weakened human immune systems. Cases and deaths are higher in 2021 than 2020.

For decades, parents have been emotionally manipulated by authority figures who speak about “keeping children safe.” Parents have been trained to view vaccines as 100 percent safe, effective and necessary for their child’s health, even though an individualized risk/benefit evaluation is rarely given for each vaccine, for each family. Moreover, the health problems their vaccinated child suffers through have been normalized. Whether the issue is developmental delays, attention deficit, seizures, communication issues, reoccurring ear infections, chronic sinusitis, bells palsy, food allergies, etc., parents are taught to accept these issues as normal. Parents have never been given true, comprehensive informed consent about the effects of vaccination, so they readily line their children up for unnecessary interventions that may cause short- and long-term harm to their bodies.

This vaccine obedience training begins early on in parenthood. Today’s children are introduced to a myriad of vaccine antigens and chemicals while they are still in the womb. Hospitals are incentivized to re-inoculate pregnant mothers with vaccines that they likely received when they were younger. As soon as a child exits the womb, they are typically inoculated with synthetic vitamin K and the Hepatitis B vaccine, unless a parent steps in with an alternative birth plan. Afterward, parents are pressured to partake in eleven or more well baby visits that introduce 52 or more doses of vaccine before the child reaches six years of age. Today, pharmaceutical companies are adding a seasonal influenza vaccine (that is also experimental from year to year), along with multiple injections of spike protein mRNA (that are damaging to children and adults alike).

Vaccines recommended to children skyrocket past 52 doses:

CDC childhood vaccine schedule

Scientist provides valuable information to halt unnecessary covid-19 vaccines for children

A comprehensive report titled, “COVID-19 Vaccines and Children – A Scientist’s Guide for Parents,” provides important information that argues against inoculating children for SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Byram W. Bridle concludes that “the risk of severe and potentially lethal COVID-19 in these specific populations is so low that we need to be very certain that risks associated with mass vaccination are not higher.” He also finds that “asymptomatic members of this population are not a substantial risk for passing COVID-19 to others” and “there are effective early-treatment strategies and considerations for the very few children, adolescents, and young adults of child-bearing age who may be at risk of developing severe COVID-19.” Furthermore, an imperfect vaccination campaign can actually enhance the transmission of highly virulent pathogens, putting children at risk to new mutations of respiratory viruses.

Yet the propaganda pushers in charge continue to train children to treat one another as faceless disease spreaders who must submit to paranoid behavioral training and seasonal medical experiments in order to freely interact. This emotional, psychological abuse has manifested into social decay, depression and physical harm, as children continue to be injured by this perpetual vaccine experiment.

“Covid-19” presents negligible risk to young people:

covid-19 alleged deaths by age

Injuries from vaccine are substantial health risk to young:

adverse drug reactions covid-19-vaccine

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

CoreyMitchell.substack.com

ScienceDirect.com

Fee.org

NEJM.org

CanadianCovidCareAlliance.org [PDF]

Journals.Plos.org

Allertrex® is a natural respiratory support product that harnesses the strength of powerful herbs and essential oils for effective lung and sinus cleansing.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.