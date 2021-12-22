Why are ineffective and dangerous vaccines being pushed onto children who are not at risk to the advertised infection?

The mRNA vaccines are ineffective and dangerous, yet they are being pushed onto children who are not at risk to the advertised infection. So why are parents submitting to this experimental inoculation if their child is not at risk? A study published in Toxicology Reports asks, “Why are we vaccinating children for covid-19?” Per capita covid-19 deaths are negligible in children, and there has been an astonishing number of vaccine injury and death reports recorded in pharmacovigilance systems around the world.

Decades of obedience training and normalization of vaccine injury is putting children at risk

Over the past two decades, parents have been trained to repeatedly vaccinate their children, starting at a very young age. This is why some parents are quick to render up their child to this experimental mRNA vaccine program, with no forethought, with no rational judgment. It’s a tradition of blind trust and mindless submission to the experts.

For decades, parents have been trained to fear an advertised infection and taught that their child does not have a capable immune system. Fear has become a virtue, and the word “safety” has been twisted to achieve vaccine compliance. Even though severe SARS-CoV-2 infection is not properly defined or properly diagnosed in children and even though the infection is far from pandemic proportions in people younger than 50, children are taught to line up and take part in a constant experiment that has provably failed and weakened human immune systems. Cases and deaths are higher in 2021 than 2020.

For decades, parents have been emotionally manipulated by authority figures who speak about “keeping children safe.” Parents have been trained to view vaccines as 100 percent safe, effective and necessary for their child’s health, even though an individualized risk/benefit evaluation is rarely given for each vaccine, for each family. Moreover, the health problems their vaccinated child suffers through have been normalized. Whether the issue is developmental delays, attention deficit, seizures, communication issues, reoccurring ear infections, chronic sinusitis, bells palsy, food allergies, etc., parents are taught to accept these issues as normal. Parents have never been given true, comprehensive informed consent about the effects of vaccination, so they readily line their children up for unnecessary interventions that may cause short- and long-term harm to their bodies.

This vaccine obedience training begins early on in parenthood. Today’s children are introduced to a myriad of vaccine antigens and chemicals while they are still in the womb. Hospitals are incentivized to re-inoculate pregnant mothers with vaccines that they likely received when they were younger. As soon as a child exits the womb, they are typically inoculated with synthetic vitamin K and the Hepatitis B vaccine, unless a parent steps in with an alternative birth plan. Afterward, parents are pressured to partake in eleven or more well baby visits that introduce 52 or more doses of vaccine before the child reaches six years of age. Today, pharmaceutical companies are adding a seasonal influenza vaccine (that is also experimental from year to year), along with multiple injections of spike protein mRNA (that are damaging to children and adults alike).

Vaccines recommended to children skyrocket past 52 doses:

Scientist provides valuable information to halt unnecessary covid-19 vaccines for children

A comprehensive report titled, “COVID-19 Vaccines and Children – A Scientist’s Guide for Parents,” provides important information that argues against inoculating children for SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Byram W. Bridle concludes that “the risk of severe and potentially lethal COVID-19 in these specific populations is so low that we need to be very certain that risks associated with mass vaccination are not higher.” He also finds that “asymptomatic members of this population are not a substantial risk for passing COVID-19 to others” and “there are effective early-treatment strategies and considerations for the very few children, adolescents, and young adults of child-bearing age who may be at risk of developing severe COVID-19.” Furthermore, an imperfect vaccination campaign can actually enhance the transmission of highly virulent pathogens, putting children at risk to new mutations of respiratory viruses.

Yet the propaganda pushers in charge continue to train children to treat one another as faceless disease spreaders who must submit to paranoid behavioral training and seasonal medical experiments in order to freely interact. This emotional, psychological abuse has manifested into social decay, depression and physical harm, as children continue to be injured by this perpetual vaccine experiment.

“Covid-19” presents negligible risk to young people:

Injuries from vaccine are substantial health risk to young:

Lance D Johnson

