Main influenza strain has mutated, current vaccines may not prevent infection: Researchers

Several researchers said that the main circulating influenza strain in the United States has mutated, noting that vaccines may not prevent infection.
(Article by Jack Phillips republished from TheEpochTimes.com)
According to a pre-print study (pdf) led by Scott Hensley, a professor of microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania, flu shots do not protect against a mutated variant of the H3N2 influenza virus, or the most common one, as vaccines do not match the strain well anymore.
“From our lab-based studies it looks like a major mismatch,” Hensley told CNN on Thursday. He noted that his study covered only H3N2, adding that the vaccines are supposed to protect against H3N2, H1N1 and two strains, of influenza B.
“We have been monitoring this virus for several months,” he said, noting that influenza viruses mutate constantly.
The new H3N2 strain includes changes that allow it to evade antibodies that that body creates in response to the vaccines, he told the network.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) previously influenza cases dropped significantly last year with the emergence of COVID-19. But Hensley noted that because of this phenomenon, overall population immunity to the flu is likely low.
“Once COVID-19-related restrictions are eased or lifted, it is possible that influenza viruses will circulate widely due to lack of infection-induced population immunity over the past two years,” they wrote. “In recent weeks, a unique H3N2” variant “has circulated at elevated levels in the United States and other parts of the world,” they continued.
And they further noted the H3N2 “clade emerged early in the COVID-19 pandemic and almost completely displaced other H3N2 clades in Europe, Oceania, South Asia, West Asia, and North America in 2021.”
According to data provided by CDC, influenza kills between 12,000 and 52,000 people per year, depending on the season, and it puts as many as 700,000 people into the hospital annually.
Earlier this month, the CDC said in a surveillance report that influenza cases are rising across the United States.
“The number of influenza viruses detected by clinical and public health labs has increased in recent weeks. The majority of viruses detected are A(H3N2),” said the federal health agency. “Most influenza A(H3N2) infections have occurred among children and young adults ages 5-24 years; however, the proportion of infections occurring among adults aged 25 years and older has increased in recent weeks.”
A flu outbreak at the University of Michigan impacted more than 700 people, according to local health officials. The CDC said it is aware of influenza outbreaks in universities and colleges across several states, adding that influenza vaccination coverage is low.
News Editors
Read more at: TheEpochTimes.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd