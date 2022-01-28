Dr. Robert Malone: COVID vaccines are permanently damaging children

The inventor of the modern mRNA vaccine technology, Dr. Robert Malone, recently issued a stark warning to parents in the U.S. and all over the world about the dangers of getting their children vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus during a powerful speech at the Defeat the Mandates Rally in Washington D.C.

Malone said that those who are considering vaccinating their children against COVID can cause permanent harm, urging them to stay informed about the risks before making decisions.

He noted that as a parent, it is one’s responsibility to protect children. “If they’re harmed by these genetic vaccines, you are the one who will have to take care of them. And you will carry the burden for the rest of your life and theirs,” he said.

Further, he noted that on average, between one in 2,000 and 1 in 3,000 children that receive vaccines will be hospitalized in the short term with vaccine-caused damage. Only time can tell what long-term damage may happen to the children. (Related: Dr. Robert Malone tells Stew Peters about the life-threatening effects of COVID-19 vaccines – Brighteon.TV.)

He also went on to say that the vaccine does not protect children from the omicron variant, and they do not prevent infected children from infecting others. In contrast, big pharma companies and the government are almost fully protected from any damages that these products may cause them.

Malone said that genetic vaccines can damage children. “They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future. Many of these damages cannot be repaired,” he went on.

Malone speaks about the dangers of mRNA vaccines

Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world have already signed a declaration that said healthy children should not be vaccinated for COVID. In December 2021, Malone talked about this issue in a prepared speech, where he said he is standing by his statement with a career dedicated to vaccine research and development. “I’m vaccinated for COVID and I’m generally pro-vaccination. I have devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases,” he said. (Related: Biden pushes American children to develop serious illness or die by getting vaccinated, despite near-zero risk from covid.)

However, he put forward a warning about injecting children, which he said is an irreversible decision. Among the issues he pointed out included the following:

A viral gene will be injected into children’s cells. Malone noted that the gene will force children’s bodies to make toxic spike proteins that can cause permanent damage in their critical organs, including their brain and nervous system, their heart and blood vessels that make them prone to blood clots, their reproductive systems and trigger fundamental changes in their immune system.

What’s even more alarming is that once these damages have occurred, they become irreparable. The lesions in the brain cannot be fixed, and heart tissue scarring cannot ve repaired. The vaccine can also cause reproductive damage that could affect generations of the family.

The novel mRNA technology has not been adequately tested. Malone said that researchers and scientists need at least five years of testing and research before they can fully understand the risks, as harms from new medicines tend to be revealed many years later. Parents should rethink whether or not they want their own children to be part of the most radical medical experiment in humans today.

Children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents. The immunity of children after getting COVID is critical to saving families from the disease, so there is no benefit for children to get vaccinated against the small risk of the virus, considering the known health risks of the vaccine that parents and children have to live with for the rest of their lives.

Watch the video below for Malone’s full speech at Defeat the Mandates:

https://www.brighteon.com/eaa713af-2eee-449a-a891-bc98f539bbe2

This video is from the Rick Langley channel on Brighteon.com.

Get more updates at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

NationalFile.com

WSAU.com

Related Posts