Olympic gold medalist dies of “covid” despite being fully vaccinated

Energy at the Cellular LevelSky News was caught lying about Olympic gold medalist Szilveszter Csollany, who recently died after getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The 51-year-old Hungarian, who was the rings champion in the 2020 Sydney Olympics, was admitted to the hospital back in December after supposedly expressing “anti-vaccination views on social media.”

When Csollany later perished after many weeks on a ventilator in the ICU, Sky News and other corporate-backed fake news outlets took the opportunity to blame Csollany’s death on his refusal to get jabbed. The only problem is that Csollany did get jabbed because he had no other choice if he wanted to continue working as a gymnastics coach.

Despite having personal convictions against getting jabbed, the six-time World Championship medalist was basically forced to or else sacrifice his career. Sadly, he died not long after that. (Related: Many professional athletes are dropping dead from Fauci Flu shots.)

“Sky News decided not to include this pretty crucial fact in either the headline or on their front page, which merely stated ‘anti-vax Olympic gold medalist dies of coronavirus,’ again suggesting his failure to get vaccinated was a factor in his death,” reported Infowars.

Even if they persecute you as punishment, always stand strong against getting injected

This is hardly the first time that Sky News has lied about the plandemic and dragged its detractors through the mud.

Since the very beginning of this whole thing, the fake news giant has been publishing wildly misleading claims about all sorts of things, including a so-called “climate lockdown” in India.

Sky News broadcaster claimed at the time that the idea of a climate lockdown was fake news invented by “conspiracy theorist” covid deniers, even as an actual climate lockdown was simultaneously being announced in India.

Back in November, Sky News also lied about covid hospitalizations being “14 times higher” than during the same time period a year earlier. This, too, was a bald-faced lie.

Csollany’s death is a tragic loss, and one that did not need to happen had he simply stuck to his guns and said no to the injections. He vocally opposed them, after all, and yet when it came down to saving his career, Csollany caved – and paid the ultimate price for it.

“It’s too bad,” wrote a commenter at Infowars. “He should have taken his own advice and listened to himself.”

“Let’s pray that Dr. Robert Malone and other anti-vax people (who get ‘vaccinated’ themselves) do not share the same fate. This is an instance when, no matter what others do to make your life difficult, it is imperative to use your head, heart and soul to uphold your own beliefs, especially for yourself.”

“An Olympic gold medalist, what a terrible, terrible waste of amazing talent,” this same person added. “Such a waste.”

Another pointed out that the long-term side effects for the fully vaccinated people who seem to be okay right now still have yet to manifest – and things are going to get very ugly for them.

“Once the vaccine side effects like cancer, heart problems, kidney failure, MS, etc. start to appear, it’ll be blamed on covid and NEVER the vaxxine,” this person wrote.

Another reader pointed out that Csollany more than likely died from a jab-induced spike protein attack, which targeted his organs in conjunction with toxic remdesivir, which was slow-dripped into his body to seal the deal.

“Looks like the ‘tainted’ batches of vaccine are kept just for this kind of situation,” wrote someone else.

Killing off those vocal about the dangers of vaccines with tainted vaccines.”

More news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” genocide can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

Infowars.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

