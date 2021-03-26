The fully vaccinated are getting infected again, demonstrating yet again that vaccines don’t really work as promised

Covid-19 is beginning to spike in over a dozen states, most with high vaccination rates. Hawaii’s Department of Health has begun to report on covid-19 cases occurring in people who are fully vaccinated against covid-19. The Department is labeling these “breakthrough cases,” but says that people should not be alarmed. It turns out that healthcare professionals are not worried about these post-vaccination covid-19 cases.

For over a year, a covid-19 case was treated as a serious issue, with 14-day quarantines and aggressive contact tracing. But if the covid-19 case is detected after vaccination, the public should NOT be alarmed. In an attempt to plunge as many needles in people arms as possible, health authorities deceive patients about vaccine safety and efficacy and nonchalantly brush aside any covid-19 cases that appear in the fully vaccinated.

Doctors admit the vaccines do not prevent infection, so what’s the point?

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.The doctors reporting for KITV4 in Hawaii even admit that the vaccine “doesn’t prevent infection!” If disease prevention and eradication is the traditional goal of vaccination, then why are people still testing positive after covid-19 vaccination, and why are people still getting fever, chills, headaches and respiratory illness after submitting to the shots?

Instead of addressing vaccine efficacy issues, the doctors who spoke to KITV4 discouraged travel after vaccination. Dr. Melinda Ashton, Chief Quality Officer with Hawaii Pacific Health said that one breakthrough case of covid-19 was from a healthcare worker who traveled to multiple cities, before testing positive. “Absolutely you need to be careful during those times when you’re in the airport, on the airplane, with other people in larger groups,” Ashton said, while ignoring the issue of waning vaccine efficacy. It doesn’t matter whether anyone gets vaccinated or not…it seems anyone has the exact same risk of being infected with covid. This confession debunks any crooked rationale used to install coercive Vaccine Passports. (Related: Top 7 reasons people are testing positive for covid-19 after vaccinations.)

Doctors routinely ignore the data and lie about vaccine side effects and hospitalizations

Dr. Julius Pham, chair of the COVID-19 committee at Queen’s Medical Center, admitted that the vaccines aren’t perfect but did offer significant protection against hospitalization. This statement is deception as well. According to the latest updates to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), there have been 6,786 emergency room visits after administration of covid-19 vaccines in the US. There have also been 5,920 doctor’s visits and 762 permanent disabilities linked to the experiment. Most shocking, the covid-19 vaccine is associated with 4,063 hospitalizations and another 1,644 fatalities. At least 38, 303 adverse events have been reported in the US so far, representing less than one percent of all issues associated with these vaccines.

Most of these issues aren’t being reported and are being accepted as normal. People are sometimes bedridden after the second dose of mRNA and are suffering from fever, chills and severe headaches. Instead of addressing these serious issues, many healthcare professionals are telling patients these vaccine injuries are much easier to endure than a hypothetical infection. Patients are told that any coronavirus infection after covid-19 vaccination is a mild infection compared to what they would have experienced. This is also an untrue statement, for most covid-19 cases were mild, asymptomatic, and easily treated. How do health authorities make such a general assumption about potential infections, as they plunge needles, with experimental, untested vaccines, into people’s arms and promise brighter days?

If these experimental vaccines worked as promised, then fully vaccinated patients should never become infected. Instead, the fully vaccinated are told to wear a mask and avoid family members until everyone submits to the group experiment. This is a blatant confession that the vaccine science does not work. Dr. Michael Walter, Kalihi-Palama Health Center, spoke to KITV4: “Over time, as more people get vaccinated, we have more time under our belt with this vaccine, we have a better idea of how long the protection lasts.”

According to clinical studies, the so-called protection didn’t last for long, as antibody levels waned within two to three months. In order to stay concurrent with the vaccine science, vaccinated individuals will theoretically NEVER be fully vaccinated and would need updates to their cells four to six times each year. The makers of the mRNA vaccine science at Moderna report that they have “hacked” human DNA and are using mRNA to upload software and updates to human cells. If the fully vaccinated are getting infected…is it already time to upgrade their system?

In the end, it will be much easier to convince the vaccine compliant population to segregate those who are “vaccine hesitant” — blaming healthy people for spreading infections they do not have, but sooner or later, the vaccinated will go along with all the new vaccine updates in order to be considered “safe” again. The destruction of human bodies, minds and civilization will only continue.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

KITV.com

Forbes.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

Latero-Flora™ is a probiotic supplement that supports gut health by populating the digestive tract with beneficial Bacillus laterosporus (B.O.D.™) bacteria.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.