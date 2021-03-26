The fully vaccinated are getting infected again, demonstrating yet again that vaccines don’t really work as promised

Covid-19 is beginning to spike in over a dozen states, most with high vaccination rates. Hawaii’s Department of Health has begun to report on covid-19 cases occurring in people who are fully vaccinated against covid-19. The Department is labeling these “breakthrough cases,” but says that people should not be alarmed. It turns out that healthcare professionals are not worried about these post-vaccination covid-19 cases.

For over a year, a covid-19 case was treated as a serious issue, with 14-day quarantines and aggressive contact tracing. But if the covid-19 case is detected after vaccination, the public should NOT be alarmed. In an attempt to plunge as many needles in people arms as possible, health authorities deceive patients about vaccine safety and efficacy and nonchalantly brush aside any covid-19 cases that appear in the fully vaccinated.

Doctors admit the vaccines do not prevent infection, so what’s the point?

The doctors reporting for KITV4 in Hawaii even admit that the vaccine “doesn’t prevent infection!” If disease prevention and eradication is the traditional goal of vaccination, then why are people still testing positive after covid-19 vaccination, and why are people still getting fever, chills, headaches and respiratory illness after submitting to the shots?

Instead of addressing vaccine efficacy issues, the doctors who spoke to KITV4 discouraged travel after vaccination. Dr. Melinda Ashton, Chief Quality Officer with Hawaii Pacific Health said that one breakthrough case of covid-19 was from a healthcare worker who traveled to multiple cities, before testing positive. “Absolutely you need to be careful during those times when you’re in the airport, on the airplane, with other people in larger groups,” Ashton said, while ignoring the issue of waning vaccine efficacy. It doesn’t matter whether anyone gets vaccinated or not…it seems anyone has the exact same risk of being infected with covid. This confession debunks any crooked rationale used to install coercive Vaccine Passports. (Related: Top 7 reasons people are testing positive for covid-19 after vaccinations.)

Doctors routinely ignore the data and lie about vaccine side effects and hospitalizations

Dr. Julius Pham, chair of the COVID-19 committee at Queen’s Medical Center, admitted that the vaccines aren’t perfect but did offer significant protection against hospitalization. This statement is deception as well. According to the latest updates to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), there have been 6,786 emergency room visits after administration of covid-19 vaccines in the US. There have also been 5,920 doctor’s visits and 762 permanent disabilities linked to the experiment. Most shocking, the covid-19 vaccine is associated with 4,063 hospitalizations and another 1,644 fatalities. At least 38, 303 adverse events have been reported in the US so far, representing less than one percent of all issues associated with these vaccines.

Most of these issues aren’t being reported and are being accepted as normal. People are sometimes bedridden after the second dose of mRNA and are suffering from fever, chills and severe headaches. Instead of addressing these serious issues, many healthcare professionals are telling patients these vaccine injuries are much easier to endure than a hypothetical infection. Patients are told that any coronavirus infection after covid-19 vaccination is a mild infection compared to what they would have experienced. This is also an untrue statement, for most covid-19 cases were mild, asymptomatic, and easily treated. How do health authorities make such a general assumption about potential infections, as they plunge needles, with experimental, untested vaccines, into people’s arms and promise brighter days?

If these experimental vaccines worked as promised, then fully vaccinated patients should never become infected. Instead, the fully vaccinated are told to wear a mask and avoid family members until everyone submits to the group experiment. This is a blatant confession that the vaccine science does not work. Dr. Michael Walter, Kalihi-Palama Health Center, spoke to KITV4: “Over time, as more people get vaccinated, we have more time under our belt with this vaccine, we have a better idea of how long the protection lasts.”

According to clinical studies, the so-called protection didn’t last for long, as antibody levels waned within two to three months. In order to stay concurrent with the vaccine science, vaccinated individuals will theoretically NEVER be fully vaccinated and would need updates to their cells four to six times each year. The makers of the mRNA vaccine science at Moderna report that they have “hacked” human DNA and are using mRNA to upload software and updates to human cells. If the fully vaccinated are getting infected…is it already time to upgrade their system?

In the end, it will be much easier to convince the vaccine compliant population to segregate those who are “vaccine hesitant” — blaming healthy people for spreading infections they do not have, but sooner or later, the vaccinated will go along with all the new vaccine updates in order to be considered “safe” again. The destruction of human bodies, minds and civilization will only continue.

Lance D Johnson

