Police action proves unborn babies are alive and worth protecting

A pregnant mother was shot dead in Philadelphia the other day. And thanks to police officers who quickly arrived on the scene, her unborn baby – yes, baby, not fetus – was able to be saved.

Proving once again that an unborn child is, in fact, a child and not just a clump of cells, the saving of this precious life deserves attention as it completely destroys the false narrative of the abortion cultists.

According to reports, the mother, 19-year-old Matayah Haynes of Camden, N.J., was 34 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the head in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philly.

Police officers rushed her baby to Temple University Hospital after realizing that it was still alive, even without its mother, said the Philadelphia Police Department in a statement.

At the time, the baby was in critical condition but stable, officers confirmed.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours around 1 a.m. The shooter is believed to have been a man driving a black or blue Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Charger.

A pregnant woman is TWO people, not just one

Further details about the case are irrelevant for the purposes of this article, other than to say that a pregnant woman – and yes, only a real biological woman can get pregnant – is not just one person but two.

This goes against the prevailing narrative in multiple ways, including the false claim that an unborn baby is just a fetus until it leaves its mother’s womb.

The American College of Obstetricians is so hellbent on dehumanizing unborn lives in this way that it is now pushing for a change in language to eliminate the word “baby” from all references to unborn life.

According to the group, doctors should stop calling unborn babies babies because this represents “anti-choice rhetoric and is inherently biased and inaccurate – and at the very least, is not medically appropriate.”

Tell that to the police officers in Philadelphia who just saved an unborn baby’s life. Had they adopted the “anti-choice rhetoric” line of thinking, that baby would probably now be dead, which is exactly what the pro-death abortion crowd would have preferred.

Only a decaying and dying “culture” like the one that now prevails in America would so callously disregard unborn human life in this manner, while at the same time railing against guns because think of the children!

Somehow, a child only has worth once he or she is old enough to attend school, even preschool. At that point, the child’s life is so valuable that the Second Amendment must be abolished in order to protect it from possibly dying in a mass shooting.

Before a child is old enough to go to school, however, it can be aborted on demand in the name of “women’s rights.” Does it make any sense? Hardly.

“You can call it what you want to hide your guilt, but I for one will always refer to these unborn babies as babies,” wrote someone at Natural News about the subject.

Another cited Luke 1:41 in the Holy Bible, which reads: “And it came to pass that when Elizabeth heard the salutation of Mary, the babe leaped in her womb; and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Ghost.”

Clearly the Gospel of Luke, inspired by the Holy Spirit, defines unborn human life as a baby and not just a clump of cells to be aborted on a whim.

“So we should refer to grandma and grandpa as our geriatrics so we don’t emphasize their humanity and offend anyone who supports euthanasia?” asked another, making a powerful point about the logical implications of dehumanizing unborn life.

Ethan Huff

