Abortion industry pushing chemical pill to starve unborn in womb as fears rise SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade

The one characteristic about humans that has endured throughout our development is our ability to find new and horrific ways to kill each other, even creating an entire ‘industry’ to do so via abortions.

So it shouldn’t surprise you that as the U.S. Supreme Court is seen moving closer to either overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing the procedure or severely curtailing it, the abortion industry is trotting out another means of killing the unborn: Literally starving the baby to death in the womb.

“While the Supreme Court has heard arguments on abortion laws in both Mississippi and Texas in recent months, providers have taken the opportunity to push dangerous abortion pills,” The Western Journal reports. “The push hasn’t been lost on Kristan Hawkins. She took to the pages of National Review and blasted the move from the abortion industry in no uncertain terms.”

The news comes on the heels of a federal court ruling this week leaving the Texas law in place. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, ruled to remand a challenge by abortion providers to the state’s so-called “heartbeat” law, which bars the procedure after a fetal heart tone is detected, to the Texas Supreme Court, which is what attorneys for the Lone Star State sought.

“The move by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals effectively prolongs the litigation over the unusual anti-abortion statute, leaving in place a law that has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of abortions performed in the state since the measure took effect in September,” Politico reported following the ruling.

“The 2-1 court decision held that there was too much ambiguity around the meaning of the Texas law to allow federal courts to continue to act on the legal challenge without definitive guidance from Texas’s top court,” the outlet continued.

Writing in the National Review, Hawkins noted that the abortion industry is doubling down on the harmful ‘chemical abortion’ pills now that SCOTUS appears to be moving towards at least allowing some state limitations on the procedure, such as outright bans after a certain number of weeks:

With deft sleight of hand, the abortion lobby has railed against efforts in Texas and fundraised intensely off the Mississippi 15-week limit, all while preparing the big reveal of its new frontier: death by mail. That is, the no-test, online distribution of chemical-abortion pills.

Now used for more than 40 percent of all abortions, chemical-abortion pills are sold as a quick and easy fix for deadly use in the first ten weeks of pregnancy and beyond. The Washington Post reports that sales of such drugs are “booming” worldwide.

In late December, Abortions.news reported on the development as well, noting, “The FDA announced last week that the agency is ditching existing regulations that prohibit properly licensed healthcare providers from sending women the first of a two-dose abortion pill, and, as some reports noted, the timing is extremely suspicious.”

The Biden-run FDA made the announcement roughly two weeks after SCOTUS heard oral arguments in a case involving a Mississippi law that bars nearly all abortions after 15 weeks, meaning, the action had to come in response to a perception among the left-wing ghouls in his regime that the nation’s highest court was leaning towards abortion restrictions and limits (which it should since there has never been a ‘constitutional right to an abortion’).

And, as Hawkins noted, the decision had nothing to do with “science” as she described the manner in which these chemicals work to kill an unborn baby.

“Science has always taken a back seat to politics when it comes to chemical-abortion pills, examples of which include, RU-486, a two-drug combination of mifepristone and misoprostol that together ends a life. The first drug starves a baby by cutting off progesterone, sometimes called the “pregnancy hormone” that equips the uterus to feed and protect the baby. The second causes horrific contractions, expelling what can be a living infant” and causing a great deal of pain, very often.

But the left’s death industry doesn’t care. They want to continue allowing women (and men) to escape the consequences of their actions by keeping infant murder legal.

It’s one of the most horrific ways humans have discovered to kill each other.

JD Heyes

