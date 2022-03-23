American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says “baby” shouldn’t be used to describe pre-born human life

The March 2022 “Guide to Language and Abortion” from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) urges Americans to stop using the word “baby” to describe human life that is still inside a mother’s womb.

According to the ACOG, calling an unborn baby a baby is offensive because it constitutes “anti-choice rhetoric and is inherently biased and inaccurate – and at the very least, is not medically appropriate.”

Instead of baby, the guide recommends using “preferable language” such as “embryo” (for the first eight weeks since the last menstrual period) or “fetus” until the actual moment of birth.

Calling an unborn baby a baby, the ACOG further claims, is “medically inaccurate” because doing so is “[c]entering the language on a future state of pregnancy.”

Other words and phrases that trigger the ACOG, and that it says should not be used, include “partial-birth abortion,” “abortion-on-demand,” and “elective abortion,” even though all of these are commonly used as a rallying cry by pro-death activists.

Even the term “abortion provider” is now off limits, according to the ACOG, because it focuses too much on just the abortion aspect of what abortion clinics supposedly offer.

“Clinicians who provide abortion care are highly trained medical experts who provide patients with a wide range of medical care, of which abortion is a part,” the guide claims.

“Using this phrase perpetuates the myth that they are not medical experts and that abortion care is the extent of their expertise. Instead, make sure to say ‘physician(s) who provide abortion.’”

Abortionists know that truthful language exposes the practice as murder, so they’re trying to make it more politically correct

The ACOG also does not like the use of the phrase “dismemberment ban” because the word dismemberment is “inflammatory” and constitutes “emotional language that centers the procedure on the fetus, rather than on the pregnant person who is the clinician’s patient.”

Notice that the guide refers to it as a “pregnant person” rather than a pregnant woman, the suggestion being that other “genders” besides female can get pregnant.

Another no-no is the use of terms like “heartbeat bill” and “fetal heartbeat.” The ACOG does not like any mention of the word heart when referring to unborn human babies because that humanizes them, and the ACOG is trying to dehumanize them.

Instead, legislation dealing with restrictions on when unborn babies can be legally murdered should be called “gestational age bans,” while fetal heartbeats should be referred to as “fetal cardiac activity.”

It turns out that fetal heartbeat is a widely used term throughout the medical industry, which recognizes that unborn babies begin to have one as early as six weeks.

“A fetal heartbeat may first be detected by a vaginal ultrasound as early as 5 1/2 to 6 weeks after gestation,” reads an entry at Healthline, which was reviewed and approved by OB/GYN Valinda Nwadike.

Dr. James Greenberg, the vice chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, also signed off on the following statement from a pregnancy education website called “What to Expect:”

“… a baby’s heart tube begins to beat spontaneously, though you can’t quite hear it yet” by week 5, and a first-term ultrasound can allow a sonographer to “get a visual on your baby to check that his heart is beating.”

This statement is filled with reference to baby, heart, and other human terms, all of which the ACOG wants to eliminate as part of its dehumanization campaign against unborn human life.

“Playing word games doesn’t change the fact that the industry is killing babies,” wrote someone at LifeSiteNews, getting straight to the point.

More news coverage from this perspective can be found at Abortions.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

LifeSiteNews.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts