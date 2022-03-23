Virginia doctor’s office posts cardiac death warning sign in window that HEART LAB WORK now required for sports physical if you’ve received any COVID VACCINE

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemMyocarditis and irregular heart beats are now commonplace for healthy people around the world thanks to the COVID-19 “clot shots,” and even pediatrician offices are posting warning signs in their windows about it. At a Virginia doctor’s office, the sign in the window reads, “COVID Vaccination Affects Your Heart – If You Received Doses of Any COVID Shot” We Will Not Clear You “Without Lab Work.” The doctors run tests for student athletes and they know that the gene therapy prion injections clog blood, strain the heart and can kill you, and these doctors at Jackson River Pediatrics don’t want to be responsible for clearing kids and teenagers with a physical for sports when they could drop dead from cardiac death due to the Wuhan Flu clot shots at any time.

COVID “vaccinations” put otherwise perfectly healthy athletes at high risk of cardiac death, so doctors feel obligated to warn the public, despite CDC lies

Due to healthy athletes dropping dead from heart problems right after getting clot shots, doctors around the world are trying their best to avoid being blamed by posting precautionary sports physical “sign-off” policies and completing extensive lab work, including echocardiograms, to rule out heart damage from the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines.” These signs warn about ALL COVID SHOTS, not just one kind, or from one manufacturer. This is not about a recall of one batch, this is a warning about ALL the clot shots, all but proving independent media has been right all along.

Doctors’ signs for student athletes now read, “If you have received doses of any COVID shot, we will not be able to clear you to compete in sports without performing lab work and possibly an echocardiogram to rule out potential heart damage.”

pediatric warning

Once a child or teenager is injected with gene therapy prions, it is not uncommon for their heart function to fail a sports physical examination

Nobody can ever sue the vaccine manufacturers for vaccine damages, ever. Congress made sure of that several years ago when they accepted lobbyist money to protect the most insidious industry on earth. However, you can sue your doctor and the doctor of your children for not taking proper precautions and warning you about vaccine dangers that cause heart problems, especially for young athletes who compete on the fields and courts.

Whether a person gets the mRNA jab or a prion payload injection (J&J), they are more prone to have blood clots, irregular heartbeats, myocarditis and neurological implications from the billions of prions that travel all through the vascular system to all parts of the body. Did you hear differently, that the COVID jabs are “intramuscular” and remain at the site of injection? You were lied to.

Now the vaccine industry is blaming anything and everything but the deadly vaccines for heart problems. They blame people for breathing too much, and they’re even blaming referee whistles for scaring people to death.

It’s time to let the world know what these pediatricians are quietly letting their patients know, and that is that the COVID “vaccines” are not vaccines at all, but rather gene mutation injections that cause blood clots and a strained heart. How many more healthy, athletic kids, teenagers and young adults will drop dead from the clot shots while the parents are brainwashed to deflect the blame onto anything else? Only time will tell, or truth media.

Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental scamdemic Covid “vaccines” and “boosters” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects for even the healthiest athletes on earth.

S.D. Wells 

