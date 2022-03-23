Military doctor says she was ordered to cover up wave of covid “vaccine” injuries in servicemen

Dr. Theresa Long, a medical officer with the United States military, has testified in court that she was ordered by a superior to suppress Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries following the Biden regime’s mandate.

Long and two other medical professionals observed a spike in cancer cases, neurological disorders and miscarriages immediately after Biden’s jab mandate was enacted. They were told, however, to keep this damning information under wraps.

The other two who supported Long in arriving at these findings are Dr. Samuel Sigoloff and Lt. Col. Peter Chambers, who are being represented by Thomas Renz, a member of the America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) legal team.

“I have so many soldiers being destroyed by this vaccine,” Long said in court.

“Not a single member of my senior command has discussed my concerns with me … I have nothing to gain and everything to lose by talking about it. I’m okay with that because I am watching people get absolutely destroyed.”

Liberty Counsel is currently representing 30 members of the military who are fighting back against the military’s jab mandate. They recently presented their case to Judge Steven Merryday, who granted a preliminary injunction to two military plaintiffs, allowing them to sidestep the injection mandate.

Judge in case says DoD’s position is “frail;” government agency “acting as though they are above the law”

During the hearing, which took place on March 10, the Department of Defense (DoD) requested for this injunction to be waived while the case is being appealed. Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver also says the DoD is refusing to send witnesses to be cross-examined, which points to a possible cover-up.

“They send these declarations that some JAG attorney writes, and somebody in the military signs off on them,” Staver says.

He also explained that the DoD is presenting information in court that is flat-out “outdated, wrong, and would really be subject to dismantling under cross examination.”

Judge Merryday, Staver claims, has already chastised the DoD, saying the government agency has a “frail case” and is “acting as though they are above the law.”

Out of 3,212 applications in the Marines requesting a religious exemption, only two have been accepted, according to reports. When pressed for information as to why this number is so dismally low, Capt. Andrew Wood responded with:

“Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to discuss the specifics of any individual requests.”

Some 45 Marines, meanwhile, were discharged last week after refusing to submit to the experimental injections. In total, there have now been 334 discharges over refusal to get jabbed.

In a statement about this, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger parroted Big Pharma talking points:

“You have to ask each individual Marines their reason why,” Berger said during an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum.

“But I think we’re challenged by disinformation … that still swirls around about where the genesis, how did this vaccine get approved, is it safe is it ethical – all that swirls around on the internet and they see all that they read all that.”

In other words, the Marines, and the rest of the Armed Forces, for that matter, have been turned into “appendages for the hellish Orwellian technocracy that is rising due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” to quote one source.

“In the past, this would have been enough to stop all vaccinations,” noted a commenter at Natural News about the torrent of jab injuries being reported.

“Instead, the ‘stupids’ insist on pushing forward with the shots. Those who have been permanently harmed by these vaccines will expect rightly so government help. This alone will destroy the United States economy. What kind of country will be left after these payouts will be anybody’s guess.”

More related news about Biden’s covid jab mandates can be found at Fascism.news.

