Military doctor says she was ordered to cover up wave of covid “vaccine” injuries in servicemen

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemDr. Theresa Long, a medical officer with the United States military, has testified in court that she was ordered by a superior to suppress Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” injuries following the Biden regime’s mandate.

Long and two other medical professionals observed a spike in cancer cases, neurological disorders and miscarriages immediately after Biden’s jab mandate was enacted. They were told, however, to keep this damning information under wraps.

The other two who supported Long in arriving at these findings are Dr. Samuel Sigoloff and Lt. Col. Peter Chambers, who are being represented by Thomas Renz, a member of the America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) legal team.

“I have so many soldiers being destroyed by this vaccine,” Long said in court.

“Not a single member of my senior command has discussed my concerns with me … I have nothing to gain and everything to lose by talking about it. I’m okay with that because I am watching people get absolutely destroyed.”

Liberty Counsel is currently representing 30 members of the military who are fighting back against the military’s jab mandate. They recently presented their case to Judge Steven Merryday, who granted a preliminary injunction to two military plaintiffs, allowing them to sidestep the injection mandate.

Judge in case says DoD’s position is “frail;” government agency “acting as though they are above the law”

During the hearing, which took place on March 10, the Department of Defense (DoD) requested for this injunction to be waived while the case is being appealed. Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver also says the DoD is refusing to send witnesses to be cross-examined, which points to a possible cover-up.

“They send these declarations that some JAG attorney writes, and somebody in the military signs off on them,” Staver says.

He also explained that the DoD is presenting information in court that is flat-out “outdated, wrong, and would really be subject to dismantling under cross examination.”

Judge Merryday, Staver claims, has already chastised the DoD, saying the government agency has a “frail case” and is “acting as though they are above the law.”

Out of 3,212 applications in the Marines requesting a religious exemption, only two have been accepted, according to reports. When pressed for information as to why this number is so dismally low, Capt. Andrew Wood responded with:

“Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to discuss the specifics of any individual requests.”

Some 45 Marines, meanwhile, were discharged last week after refusing to submit to the experimental injections. In total, there have now been 334 discharges over refusal to get jabbed.

In a statement about this, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger parroted Big Pharma talking points:

“You have to ask each individual Marines their reason why,” Berger said during an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum.

“But I think we’re challenged by disinformation … that still swirls around about where the genesis, how did this vaccine get approved, is it safe is it ethical – all that swirls around on the internet and they see all that they read all that.”

In other words, the Marines, and the rest of the Armed Forces, for that matter, have been turned into “appendages for the hellish Orwellian technocracy that is rising due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” to quote one source.

“In the past, this would have been enough to stop all vaccinations,” noted a commenter at Natural News about the torrent of jab injuries being reported.

“Instead, the ‘stupids’ insist on pushing forward with the shots. Those who have been permanently harmed by these vaccines will expect rightly so government help. This alone will destroy the United States economy. What kind of country will be left after these payouts will be anybody’s guess.”

More related news about Biden’s covid jab mandates can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

BigLeaguePolitics.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.