DEATH SHOTS: Nearly half a million spontaneous abortions have been caused by covid “vaccines”

Her investigation revealed that, to date, more than 416,186 unborn babies have died because of the injections. She notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about this, but does not expect any response.

Using data released by the Department of Defense (DoD), Dr. Rose computed an under reporting factor (URF) for spontaneous abortions in VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) of 118.

“Since there are 3,527 reports of SA in the US in 2021, this represents 416,186 actual events,” explains Steve Kirsch, noting that around 99 percent of these were, in fact, caused by the jabs. (Related: Covid jabs are also harming children who make it out of the womb.)

“Using the DMED data, the five-year average was 1,499 codes for miscarriages per year. During the first 10 months of 2021, it was 4,182. So that’s 3.4X the baseline rate (when extended to an annual rate).”

Keep in mind that pregnant women were never even included in the vaccine trials, even though the CDC continues to urge them to get injected in order to “flatten the curve.”

“It is medical malpractice to recommend the vaccines to pregnant women,” Dr. Rose says. “The CDC repeatedly declared them safe for pregnant women without complete data.”

VAERS data shows covid jabs are damaging women’s reproductive organs

Dr. Rose’s earlier biodistribution data, which looked specifically at women’s ovaries, predicted this very thing. It pointed to pregnant women who get jabbed suffering serious reproductive problems, which we are now seeing.

Kirsch wrote a VAERS analysis article back in November that has more on that.

“The background rate of spontaneous abortions according to Dr. Nathan T. Thomas (Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology) is 1/5 women with a recognized pregnancy,” Dr. Rose explains on her blog, adding that 15-20 percent of recognized pregnancies end in spontaneous abortion.

This is a massive number, just to be clear. Never before in history has a so-called “vaccine” ever been this profoundly deadly, nor has one ever been pushed as hard as Fauci Flu shots have over the past year.

Other research published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) suggests even worse outcomes for pregnant women who get covid-jabbed.

As many as 8 in 10 women, or 80 percent, who get Fauci Flu injected before the third trimester, that study found, end up suffering a failed pregnancy, whether that be a miscarriage, stillbirth, livebirth or some other anomaly.

The study tracked nearly 4,000 women who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA injection before and during pregnancy. Among them, 92 participants (2.3 percent) received the jabs before conception, while 1,132 (28.6 percent) received the jabs in the first trimester.

A total of 1,714 (43.4 percent) got injected in the second trimester, and 1,019 (25.7 percent) in the third trimester.

“Among 827 participants who had a completed pregnancy, the pregnancy resulted in a live birth in 712 (86.1%), in a spontaneous abortion in 104 (12.6%), in stillbirth in 1 (0.1%), and in other outcomes (induced abortion and ectopic pregnancy) in 10 (1.2%). A total of 96 of 104 spontaneous abortions (92.3%) occurred before 13 weeks of gestation (Table 4), and 700 of 712 pregnancies that resulted in a live birth (98.3%) were among persons who received their first eligible vaccine dose in the third trimester,” the study found.

An initial look at this data suggests that only one out of every eight women, or 12.5 percent, suffer miscarriage due to the shots. However, the study focused specifically on how covid jab impact pregnancy, including by trimester.

“So to more precisely calculate the miscarriage rate, we have to remember that miscarriages, by definition, occur before the 20-week gestation mark,” reported Eviemagazine.

“This means that all 700 women who received the vaccine in the third trimester must be excluded from the calculation because they were already past being able to have a technical miscarriage. So really, 104 out of 127 women experienced a miscarriage.”

The latest Fauci Flu shot news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

