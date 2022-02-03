Covid vaccine vial contents found to be highly toxic when spilled – imagine the damage caused when injected

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.A few months back, workers transporting vials of a Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” drug called CoronaVac suffered serious injuries after a shipment was damaged and spilled.

A study on the incident, which took place in Thailand, found that health personnel exposed to the evaporated vial contents suffered ocular surface erosion and skin rashes.

“Proximity and timing suggest CoronaVac correlation with the ocular and skin reactions,” the paper’s authors wrote, adding that “we recommend caution during vaccine handling and fastidious clean-up of any spills.”

“Cautions should be taken to avoid broken vials, spills, and aerosolization of CoronaVac during the vaccination.”

Reading this, one would think that a highly corrosive industrial chemical of some kind was leaked, resulting in serious injuries. But these were supposedly “medicines” that were spilled – medicines that are being injected into people’s bodies.

If these drugs cause such health problems on the outside of the body upon exposure, what might they be doing to people’s insides, we wonder?

CoronaVac shots contain aluminum hydroxide

It turns out that CoronaVac injections are made in China and contain beta-propiolactone inactivated SARS-CoV-2 viral particles (or so they say, since SARS-CoV-2 has never actually been isolated).

The jabs have a claimed efficacy rate of just 50.4 percent, and that is the “official” number. In reality, it is likely closer to zero percent efficacy just like for the other injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Concerning CoronaVac specifically, the study looked at a three-day jab campaign that took place at Rajavithi Hospital in Thailand. A total of 20 health personnel worked in the vaccination room of an indoor facility and all received the jab within the first two days.

On the third day, a single dose of the vaccine was accidentally dropped on the floor by a nurse, resulting in breakage. She promptly wiped it up with a piece of tissue paper and disposed of it in a trash can where it remained for the rest of the day.

That one broken vial caused 15 different personnel to experience skin rashes and ocular surface erosion anywhere from 3-17 hours after the accident. These same 15 people worked in the affected rooms for between 3-6 either during or after the incident occurred while another five who were also there showed no adverse reactions.

“All 15 personnel with ocular symptoms had some degree of conjunctivitis including: eye irritation (9); red eyes (7); tearing (7); and swollen eyelids (4),” reported the Daily Exposé.

“The nurse who accidentally dropped the vaccine vial and the assistant who wore contact lenses manifested the most severe and longest clinical manifestations, for 2 weeks.”

Interestingly, none of the 2,296 recipients of the injections reported any symptoms, at least not immediately.

“We hypothesise, after finding no other likely association, such as contamination of cleaning agents or malfunction of ventilation system, that the evaporated solution of the vaccine was associated with ocular surface erosions of the affected personnel,” the study authors wrote.

“… the excipients or aluminum hydroxide adjuvant may be the likely chemicals that associated with the adverse reactions.”

In the comments, someone wrote that a doctor who previously researched the contents of the vials, focusing primarily on the nanotech aspects, said before his death that the secret to finding out what is actually in them is to wait three days while it dries.

“And people are happy to be injected with this toxic fluid?” asked another. “Astounding.”

Over at Natural News, a commenter reiterated the fact that SARS-CoV-2 has never been isolated and that the media is just fabricating fear and terror over what amounts to a bad seasonal flu.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.