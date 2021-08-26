Covid vaccines killed 32,000 people in Brazil, sources say

A Brazilian media outlet with similar online readership to CNN.com is claiming that at least 32,000 people in Brazil have died thus far as a result of getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Right now, Brazil has authorized the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot, as well as Pfizer-BioNTech, Coronavac (also known as Sinovac), Johnson & Johnson (J&J)-Janssen, and Butanvac. Over the course of about five months, these injections have ended tens of thousands of lives.

The 32,000 number being reported is likely an undercount, experts say, because much like how the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) operates here in the United States, many cases of injury and death are never officially logged into the system.

“We are always alerting people to wear masks, wash their hands, use alcohol gel, and avoid crowds,” announced Brazil’s health secretary, still sticking to the script. “Even if we are vaccinated, we can acquire the virus and have complications.”

Officials are warning Brazilians that getting injected for the Fauci Flu does not prevent infection or spread. At best, the needles might cause a person to get less sick than if relying on natural immunity, though this is unproven.

Even so, the media outlet that reported all this is encouraging Brazilians to get injected, claiming that this “is still the best way to control the disease.” There is no evidence, of course, to back this erroneous but widely circulated claim.

Millions in the U.S. have been injured or even killed by covid shots

The situation here in the United States is not much different.

At least 2.6 million people living in the U.S. have been reported to have “symptoms” caused by Fauci Flu shots, while more than half a million now have full-blown “cases” of the Chinese Virus post-injection.

The figures in the official VAERS database continue to climb with each passing week, showing that as vaccination rates increase, so are cases of injuries and deaths stemming from the shots.

Still, the official government line, both among Democrat and Republican politicians, is that the “unvaccinated” are causing this surge in new disease and death cases because they refuse to get injected with experimental gene therapy drugs from Big Pharma.

Even though the latest data shows that the jabs are causing a massive spike in hospitalizations, Joe Biden and others in his regime are blaming the non-jabbed for this growing phenomenon.

VAERS, it is important to remember, only accounts for a very small percentage of actual cases of injury and death. Some estimates say the system tracks as little as one percentof the total number of cases.

What this suggests is that millions of people living in the U.S are now suffering or dead, thanks to the shots provided to them via Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s – these are his own words, by the way – “Operation Warp Speed” program.

Health Impact News has put together an extensive list of news reports about injuries and deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots. Check it out to see the carnage that has been ignited by this mass depopulation scheme.

“I personally know a lady who was fully vaccinated and ended up in the hospital for over a week,” one of our own commenters wrote. “She almost went on the ventilator.”

“I’m hearing a lot of vaccinated people are getting sick. This is a virus and all viruses mutate, so how are you really going to vaccinate when the strain keeps changing? It’s not possible. Doctors are being told by their medical groups not to say anything negative about the vaccines.”

To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

