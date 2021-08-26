Covid vaccines killed 32,000 people in Brazil, sources say

A Brazilian media outlet with similar online readership to CNN.com is claiming that at least 32,000 people in Brazil have died thus far as a result of getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Right now, Brazil has authorized the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot, as well as Pfizer-BioNTech, Coronavac (also known as Sinovac), Johnson & Johnson (J&J)-Janssen, and Butanvac. Over the course of about five months, these injections have ended tens of thousands of lives.

The 32,000 number being reported is likely an undercount, experts say, because much like how the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) operates here in the United States, many cases of injury and death are never officially logged into the system.

“We are always alerting people to wear masks, wash their hands, use alcohol gel, and avoid crowds,” announced Brazil’s health secretary, still sticking to the script. “Even if we are vaccinated, we can acquire the virus and have complications.”

Officials are warning Brazilians that getting injected for the Fauci Flu does not prevent infection or spread. At best, the needles might cause a person to get less sick than if relying on natural immunity, though this is unproven.

Even so, the media outlet that reported all this is encouraging Brazilians to get injected, claiming that this “is still the best way to control the disease.” There is no evidence, of course, to back this erroneous but widely circulated claim.

Millions in the U.S. have been injured or even killed by covid shots

The situation here in the United States is not much different.

At least 2.6 million people living in the U.S. have been reported to have “symptoms” caused by Fauci Flu shots, while more than half a million now have full-blown “cases” of the Chinese Virus post-injection.

The figures in the official VAERS database continue to climb with each passing week, showing that as vaccination rates increase, so are cases of injuries and deaths stemming from the shots.

Still, the official government line, both among Democrat and Republican politicians, is that the “unvaccinated” are causing this surge in new disease and death cases because they refuse to get injected with experimental gene therapy drugs from Big Pharma.

Even though the latest data shows that the jabs are causing a massive spike in hospitalizations, Joe Biden and others in his regime are blaming the non-jabbed for this growing phenomenon.

VAERS, it is important to remember, only accounts for a very small percentage of actual cases of injury and death. Some estimates say the system tracks as little as one percentof the total number of cases.

What this suggests is that millions of people living in the U.S are now suffering or dead, thanks to the shots provided to them via Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s – these are his own words, by the way – “Operation Warp Speed” program.

Health Impact News has put together an extensive list of news reports about injuries and deaths caused by Fauci Flu shots. Check it out to see the carnage that has been ignited by this mass depopulation scheme.

“I personally know a lady who was fully vaccinated and ended up in the hospital for over a week,” one of our own commenters wrote. “She almost went on the ventilator.”

“I’m hearing a lot of vaccinated people are getting sick. This is a virus and all viruses mutate, so how are you really going to vaccinate when the strain keeps changing? It’s not possible. Doctors are being told by their medical groups not to say anything negative about the vaccines.”

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

VaccineImpact.com

HealthImpactNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

HealthImpactNews.com

