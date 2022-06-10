The World Economic Forum seeks absolute control over world populations, demands consolidation of power

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has repeatedly proven to be a threat to the republic of the United States of America and to the sovereignty of individual nations around the world. These “global elite” meet annually to discuss ways to surveil, manipulate and control populations, while stripping individuals of their rights. The WEF disseminates their propaganda and subjugation across a wider spectrum of business relations around the world.

The list of WEF attendees includes political insiders, CEOs, bankers, marketing directors and publishers from some of the most domineering corporations and media outlets. From these meetings, the global elite plot to instill specific messages and incite mass formation psychosis so they can implement policies that take advantage of their social engineering experiments.

To these billionaires, money is no longer a factor, and so power and control become their center focus. They are vocal about reshaping democracies to form a global government. They openly seek total control over media, science and technology to advance their agendas.

The WEF seeks to consolidate power into the hands of evil-doers and make individuals defenseless and weak

The global elite and the radical left are currently trying to carry out this objective on two significant fronts. Right now, they are desperately trying to take away body autonomy rights and self-defense rights. Under proposed treaties, governments would be forced to surrender their sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO), giving Bill Gates leeway to suspend individual rights and play “germ games” on the population.

These “germ games” include the creation of a permanent medical police state, with contact tracing units that respond to positive test results garnered from mandatory DNA swab choke-points. These “public health” units would suspend the unalienable rights of individuals and subject them to forced detention, family separation, mandated bodily requirements, swabbing and injections. All this is currently being carried out in different shapes and forms, but the WEF wants to consolidate this power into global institutions that report to them.

Likewise, the left and the WEF want to limit self-defense rights and give more power to the evil ones who already abuse their power. In this battle, they will try to make innocent people responsible for criminal acts while subjecting them to further defenselessness that will beget greater forms of evil.

At the forefront of this concentration of power is WEF founder, Klaus Schwab. In 2010, he titled a report “Global Redesign” which states that a globalized world is best managed by a “self-selected coalition of multinational corporations, governments (including through the UN system), and select civil society organizations (CSOs).”

Schwab blatantly mocks democracy and said that elected governments are no longer “the overwhelmingly dominant actors on the world stage.” He wrote that “the time has come for a new stakeholder paradigm of international governance.” The real insurrection is being carried out by the WEF, as the global elite seek further control and power over multiple governments.

The WEF seeks to “penetrate” governments, minds, bodies for absolute control

From a speech at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2017, Klaus Schwab said, “What we are very proud of, is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries with our WEF Young Global Leaders… like Trudeau.”

“So yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau and I know that half of his cabinet, or even more than half of his cabinet, are actually Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. (…) It’s true in Argentina and it’s true in France, with the President – a Young Global Leader.”

These wicked schemes and puppetry are obvious as the cowardly actions of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are revealed for the world to see. After seizing the body autonomy rights of individuals and forcing genocidal medical experiments onto the populations through force, Trudeau is currently suspending firearm ownership throughout Canada as part of a global attempt to strip individuals of their foundational, self-defense rights. Klaus Schwab is having his way in Canada, as he “penetrates” the government there and commands absolute submission from the Canadian people.

For Schwab and the rest of the WEF elite, it’s all about “penetration.” They want to penetrate minds using propaganda that is designed to enslave and control. They want to penetrate science journals, social media algorithms and school curriculum to demand generational and institutional obedience to their satanic agendas. They want to penetrate governments, cabinets and voting systems to manipulate entire countries and foundational principles. They want to penetrate people with experimental injections, swabs and tracking systems to implement a system of medical rape, surveillance and depopulation. They want to penetrate and break apart the family unit to make people dependent on global control systems for decades to come.

Lance D Johnson

