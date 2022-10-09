TICKING TIME BOMB: Swedish study presents evidence that mRNA COVID “vaccines” progressively increase hospitalization and death risk over time

New research out of Sweden shows that people who get “vaccinated” with messenger RNA (mRNA) Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” end up with a severely degraded immune system in the months that follow.

Not only are the “fully vaccinated” more prone to catching the so-called “omicron” (aka moronic) variant of the Chinese Virus, the study found that they also suffer an increased risk of hospitalization or death roughly a year after their second dose.

This means that getting jabbed for COVID leaves a person more likely to get sick or die, not less likely like Joe Biden, Tony Fauci and others in government insist. (Related: Spike proteins from mRNA injections accumulate in the heart and brain.)

After about five months post-injection, an mRNA-injected person starts to show serious signs of immune degradation. By nine months, immune capacity plunges to extreme lows, followed by negative efficacy at the one-year mark and beyond.

“This data provides real-world evidence of possible vaccine-caused ‘antibody dependent enhancement,’” wrote Alex Berenson on his Substack. “In ADE, vaccines cause our immune systems to produce antibodies that help a virus or other pathogen to attack us.”

British data confirms that COVID injections have negative efficacy

Berenson noted that the number of actual deaths assessed in the study during the later time periods are admittedly small, which means the findings “should not be viewed as definitive.”

The confidence intervals, he added, “widen hugely after 40 weeks.”

On the other hand, the findings corroborate those put together by Exposé News, which has been reporting on the negative efficacy of COVID injections for quite some time now using data out of England.

By all appearances, COVID injections do little, if anything, to provide protection against any kind of infection. They actually seem to damage the immune system, leaving it more prone to disease.

According to Dr. Yiyi Xi, the paper’s lead author, more data is needed to determine with pinpoint accuracy the true risk severity of post-injection hospitalization and/or death at the one-year mark and beyond.

There is also the matter of which statistical method is best for such calculations. A different one from the one used in the study, described as standard polynomial regression, found the jabs to be moderately effective against hospitalization and death, which skews the results.

“With ‘standard’ (a.k.a. single polynomial) regression … you can fit any data, if you give it enough freedom,” Berenson explained, quoting an independent expert. “The price for that, is that the better it fits the data you give it, the worse it will be at explaining new data, and especially so at the edges.”

“Splines, due to the way they are built, avoid this problem and produce more sensical (hence more useful) predictive models.”

Another independent expert who “happen[s] to believe strongly that these vaccines will have negative efficacy” said that as a statistician, it would be remiss to make that claim with confidence “off the back of a spline like this.”

So, all that to say, the Swedish study may or may not prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Fauci Flu shots degrade immunity and leave a person worse off than if he had simply left his immune system alone. It does, however, add to a growing body of evidence that suggests that very thing.

“Sadly, I suspect for many of the deeply hypnotized, this information (assuming they ever are allowed, or allow themselves, to see it), even though I suspect it overstates any protection offered, will probably just reinforce their conviction that getting a ‘booster’ every three months or so makes sense, and is the way to go,” wrote one of Berenson’s readers.

The latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Chinese Virus shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

