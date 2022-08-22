CDC quietly deletes false information from its own website that claimed covid “vaccine” spike proteins dissipate – they actually persist inside the body

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.Up until recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was still hawking the notion that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” spike proteins do not stay inside the body for any longer than just a few days following injection. Now that this is debunked – spike proteins persist inside the body, it turns out – the CDC has quietly removed its former claim from the internet with no announcement whatsoever.

Anyone who visits the CDC website will now be greeted with new messaging that says nothing about jab spike proteins and how long they live in bodily tissue. The only thing the CDC now says is that mRNA (messenger RNA) injections “do not affect or interact with our DNA.”

Previously, the CDC claimed that spike proteins and mRNA “do not last long in the body.”

“Our cells break down mRNA from these vaccines and get rid of it within a few days after vaccination,” the CDC said previously. “Scientists estimate that the spike protein, like other proteins our bodies create, may stay in the body up to a few weeks.”

Now, the CDC simply states that mRNA “from these vaccines do not enter the nucleus of the cell where our DNA (genetic material) is located, so it cannot change or influence our genes.”

mRNA vaccines continue to actively produce new spike proteins

This is a pretty big change and one that the agency, were it honest and acting in good faith, would have announced publicly, along with the reasoning behind it.

“This is not the way to notify the American public you were wrong,” writes Steve Kirsch. “Especially on something this important.”

The CDC has an obligation to tell the truth, but is always reluctant to do so. And even when it does, it does so quietly and in such a way as to limit the number of people who end up seeing or hearing that truth.

Americans need to know that mRNA spike proteins accumulate inside the body and perhaps never leave. Since the CDC simply erased all mention about the duration of spike protein persistence from its “Facts” list, we can only assume that the damage is permanent.

The only reason Kirsch even found out about the change was through El Gato Malo, another Substack that happened to notice the change on the CDC’s website.

“Now the CDC can’t say that they didn’t warn everyone about the risks of these vaccines,” Kirsch writes. “You just have to be paying attention.”

It is unclear whether or not the viral vector jabs from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and AstraZeneca leave behind spike proteins in the same way that the mRNA jabs from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna do.

“They will have to delete the whole section soon enough at this rate!” wrote a commenter on Kirsch’s Substack.

“One way to clear the mRNA vax of causing deaths (or not) is to have a default autopsy of ALL SADS deaths to look for underlying causes. Either there is a statistical link to vax or there isn’t. Surely the public health wonks would approve of the urgent public health need to discover what is causing the sudden increase in SADS?”

Another wrote that a study out of Sweden found, using a single experiment, that a few drops of mRNA in a sample of human liver cells resulted in said mRNA reverse inscribing onto the DNA of those cells.

“It’s not only that the spike protein remains in the body, but that it continues to be ACTIVELY PRODUCED by your cells,” added another about how this is a lot more serious than just the mere presence of spike proteins.

More news coverage about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.