CDC confesses it LIED about dangers of covid vaccines to protect Big Pharma

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request has revealed that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been less than honest – to say the least – about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

The CDC lied when it claimed that it was actively monitoring the safety of Fauci Flu shots, calling it “the most intense safety monitoring efforts in U.S. history.” It turns out that the CDC did not even start looking at the injections until more than year after it initially claimed the surveillance had commenced.

“CDC has revisited several FOIA requests and as a result of its review CDC is issuing corrections,” a CDC spokeswoman told The Epoch Times, which filed a FOIA request back in July, when asked about this “error.”

That same spokeswoman claims that no CDC employee ever intentionally provided false information, nor was any false response given by the CDC in an attempt to sidestep FOIA reporting requirements. (Related: The CDC is also pretending to not know about high rates of heart inflammation caused by the jabs.)

Has the CDC ever even bothered to look at VAERS data?

The CDC supposedly set up a team to monitor post-injection rates of heart inflammation. That team was supposed to be analyzing the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to produce information for the public about this issue.

Not only did that team never conduct any abstractions or reports through October 2021, but the agency also insisted that “an association between myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was not known at that time.”

“That statement is false,” says the Times‘ Zachary Stieber.

“Clinical trials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines detected neither myocarditis nor pericarditis, two types of heart inflammation. But by April 2021, the U.S. military was raising the alarm about post-vaccination heart inflammation, and by June 2021, the CDC was publicly acknowledging a link.”

Even after correcting its “mistake,” the CDC still failed to say whether or not its team ever bothered to even look at VAERS reports before the agency declared the shots to be “safe and effective.”

“In reference to myocarditis abstraction from VAERS reports – this process began in May 2021 and continues to this date,” the CDC spokeswoman wrote in an email correspondence to the Times.

Back in January 2021, the CDC promised to conduct a very specific type of data mining analysis on VAERS called proportional reporting ratio (PRR). According to an inquiry from Children’s Health Defense (CHD), the CDC has since revealed that “no PRRs were conducted by the CDC” and that data mining “is outside of [the] agency’s purview.”

Meanwhile, CDC VAERS team head Dr. John Su says the CDC did, in fact, start conducting PRRs in February 2021 “and continues to do so to date” – a claim that the rest of the CDC now refutes.

This fake federal agency just cannot seem to get its story straight. Nothing but lies seem to pour out of the mouths of CDC employees, none of whom seem to be on the same script.

The spokeswoman now claims that what CHD and the Times were told by higher-ups at the CDC was somehow “misinterpreted.” In other words, the CDC did not mean what it said and is now pretending as though it never said it.

The spokeswoman also claims that the CDC mistook “data mining” to refer only to empirical Bayesian (EB) data mining, which Josh Guetzkow, a senior lecturer at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, disputes.

“The notion that the CDC did not realize we were asking about PRRs but only data mining in general is simply not credible, since our FOIA request specifically mentioned PRRs and their response also mentioned that they did not do PRRs,” Guetzkow says. “They did not say ‘data mining in general.’”

