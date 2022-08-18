CDC confesses it LIED about dangers of covid vaccines to protect Big Pharma

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request has revealed that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been less than honest – to say the least – about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

The CDC lied when it claimed that it was actively monitoring the safety of Fauci Flu shots, calling it “the most intense safety monitoring efforts in U.S. history.” It turns out that the CDC did not even start looking at the injections until more than year after it initially claimed the surveillance had commenced.

“CDC has revisited several FOIA requests and as a result of its review CDC is issuing corrections,” a CDC spokeswoman told The Epoch Times, which filed a FOIA request back in July, when asked about this “error.”

That same spokeswoman claims that no CDC employee ever intentionally provided false information, nor was any false response given by the CDC in an attempt to sidestep FOIA reporting requirements. (Related: The CDC is also pretending to not know about high rates of heart inflammation caused by the jabs.)

Has the CDC ever even bothered to look at VAERS data?

The CDC supposedly set up a team to monitor post-injection rates of heart inflammation. That team was supposed to be analyzing the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to produce information for the public about this issue.

Not only did that team never conduct any abstractions or reports through October 2021, but the agency also insisted that “an association between myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was not known at that time.”

“That statement is false,” says the Times‘ Zachary Stieber.

“Clinical trials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines detected neither myocarditis nor pericarditis, two types of heart inflammation. But by April 2021, the U.S. military was raising the alarm about post-vaccination heart inflammation, and by June 2021, the CDC was publicly acknowledging a link.”

Even after correcting its “mistake,” the CDC still failed to say whether or not its team ever bothered to even look at VAERS reports before the agency declared the shots to be “safe and effective.”

“In reference to myocarditis abstraction from VAERS reports – this process began in May 2021 and continues to this date,” the CDC spokeswoman wrote in an email correspondence to the Times.

Back in January 2021, the CDC promised to conduct a very specific type of data mining analysis on VAERS called proportional reporting ratio (PRR). According to an inquiry from Children’s Health Defense (CHD), the CDC has since revealed that “no PRRs were conducted by the CDC” and that data mining “is outside of [the] agency’s purview.”

Meanwhile, CDC VAERS team head Dr. John Su says the CDC did, in fact, start conducting PRRs in February 2021 “and continues to do so to date” – a claim that the rest of the CDC now refutes.

This fake federal agency just cannot seem to get its story straight. Nothing but lies seem to pour out of the mouths of CDC employees, none of whom seem to be on the same script.

The spokeswoman now claims that what CHD and the Times were told by higher-ups at the CDC was somehow “misinterpreted.” In other words, the CDC did not mean what it said and is now pretending as though it never said it.

The spokeswoman also claims that the CDC mistook “data mining” to refer only to empirical Bayesian (EB) data mining, which Josh Guetzkow, a senior lecturer at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, disputes.

“The notion that the CDC did not realize we were asking about PRRs but only data mining in general is simply not credible, since our FOIA request specifically mentioned PRRs and their response also mentioned that they did not do PRRs,” Guetzkow says. “They did not say ‘data mining in general.’”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com


Zinc - liquid, organic, plant-based

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.