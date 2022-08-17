Boston Children’s Hospital now promotes MAIMING young girls with “gender affirming hysterectomies” – another brick in the wall of global depopulation

"Woke" body butcher Dr. Frances Grimstad from Boston Children's Hospital appeared in a new video from the medical facility that promotes the removal of the uterus in little girls who decide they want to become little "boys."

Grimstad, a “she / her” whose resume centers around maiming children for profit, argues that “gender affirming hysterectomies” are important for “transgender” children because it helps little girls who decide to go “trans” to become their “true selves.”

“A gender-affirming hysterectomy is very similar to most hysterectomies that occur,” Grimstad states gleefully in the video – watch below. “A hysterectomy itself is the removal of the uterus, the cervix, which is the opening of the uterus, and the fallopian tubes, which are attached to the sides of the uterus.”

By the way, this is the same Boston Children’s Hospital that we exposed back in 2013 for “routinely kidnapping” people’s children for profit. There appears to be no evil too wicked for Boston Children’s Hospital to engage in or promote.

How many other Frances Grimstads are out there destroying children’s bodies?

Since Boston Children’s Hospital appears to have removed Grimstad’s bio from its website due to massive public backlash, we are only able to share with you her bio at Harvard Univesrity, which will tell you just about everything you need to know about this woman.

Everything she does centers around transgenderism and the destruction of the human body – especially that of innocent children. She seems to have a fetish for destroying children’s bodies and lives – and she does so with a smile.

“She has been involved in trans health advocacy since her own adolescence, when she decided to pursue medicine to address disparities in care faced by these communities,” Grimstad’s bio at Harvard states.

“Her interests center around optimizing reproductive health outcomes for both populations including hormonal and menstrual management, surgical care and family planning.”

Grimstad’s bio at Harvard lives specifically within the school’s “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression Health Equity Research Collaborative,” of which she is an apparent member.

Keep in mind that the young children whom Grimstad is maiming will never be able to reproduce, should they change their minds about going “trans” later on in their lives.

Once the uterus is gone, there is no more reproducing – period. This is clearly the goal of the trans movement: to stop the next generation of children from creating more children, effectively depopulating the planet – or at least the parts of the planet that are in the crosshairs of globalist destruction.

The United States is ground zero for this depopulation effort, and the Frances Grimstads of the world are the foot soldiers making it happen in the name of “health care.”

The minimum age for a hysterectomy at Boston Children’s Hospital is conveniently nowhere to be found on the facility’s website. This suggests that very young minors are potentially eligible to be hacked away at by Grimstad and her colleagues.

There is even the possibility that Boston Children’s Hospital is surgically altering the bodies of toddlers, seeing as how the facility claims that babies can know they are transgender and opt for a surgical “transition” – watch below to see for yourself:

It seems the trend is catching on as the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh also released a promotional video pushing the pharmaceutical side of gender-bending:

More related news about Boston Children’s Hospital can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheGatewayPundit.com

NaturalNews.com



Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

