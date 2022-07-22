SHOCKING STATISTICS reveal the 4 most dangerous VACCINES ever created

Speak even one sentence about vaccine-induced injuries and most allopathic “believers” will dismiss your “conspiracy theory” immediately. These same folks will complain and confess all their health problems to you, and talk about autistic children, kids with severe allergies and unexplainable immune system disorders, but they won’t talk about the deadly toxins in vaccines for even a minute. Why is that?

For 60 years, the CDC has propagated vaccines as the holy grail of medicine, like a magic pill that keeps everyone from dying of scary infectious diseases that nothing else on earth can save anyone from. Yet, billions of people survive without having any vaccines at all their whole lives, and on average, these folks are much more healthy than the “fully vaccinated” droids and zombies who seem to be fighting mysterious disorders most of their lives.

Did you know that children are not born with autism? The “spectrum” develops as kids get more and more vaccines, from birth to age 6, when more than 60 toxic injections are shot into their blood, containing everything from abortion cells to genetically modified viruses and bacteria, not to mention latex, peanut oil, dairy, MSG, formaldehyde and infected African green monkey kidney cells.

If you or a loved one are suffering from CNS disorders, digestive disorders or learning disabilities, it’s time to investigate the most dangerous vaccines

Got health problems the medical doctors and pediatricians just can’t seem to “solve” by slinging those prescription drugs? Most likely, it’s VTS–vaccine toxin syndrome. The more vaccines you get, the worse the problems become, and there’s nary a US doctor who can or will point the finger at the cause, even though most severe food allergies directly coincide with the ingredients in many vaccines.

What’s worse, is that the COVID-19 “vaccines” aren’t even vaccines at all. They are spike protein injections (clot shots) that clog the blood and exacerbate current health issues, including central nervous system disorders, heart beat irregularities (myocarditis), cognitive function and motor skills. That’s why the most dangerous “vaccines” on planet earth are the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, because they’re not even really vaccines at all, but every person who gets them thinks that they are. So here they come–shocking statistics that reveal the 4 most dangerous VACCINES ever created.

#1. COVID-19 “Vaccines”

Nobody who’s been injected with billions of spike proteins, or the “technology” (mRNA) that mutates your cells into creating them, knows a lick about the real “science” behind it, or the injury and fatality statistics, or they would never get them in the first place. The Fauci Flu jabs are 300 times deadlier than all other FDA-approved vaccines ever manufactured and distributed. That means you could add up all the injuries and deaths that were induced by the 70 vaccines invented and approved by the FDA over the past several decades, and no other jab comes close to being as dangerous.

According to VAERS data (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), more than 12,000 vaccine-induced deaths have already been reported in the USA. That system lags far behind real time, and only represents a fraction of the percentage of actual cases, since most people don’t even believe it was the vaccine toxins, namely billions of virus-mimicking spike proteins, that sent their loved ones to the hospital or an early grave. That means the Fauci Flu jabs are more deadly than atomic bombs.

#2. MMR Vaccine

Most parents would be shocked to find out how much more dangerous getting the measles vaccine is than actually catching the measles virus. One side effect that’s listed on the measles vaccine warning insert lets you know that the jab itself can cause a fever so high the victim can experience a seizure. This happens to one in every 3,000 people injected. Plus, the link between the MMR jab (measles, mumps, rubella) was revealed by the head scientist at the CDC himself, Dr. William Thompson.

Why is the MMR so toxic? It contains bovine cow serum that’s extracted from cow skin, and when injected, causes connective tissue disorders, arthritis and lupus; also shortness of breath, low blood pressure, chest pain and skin reactions. The MMR jab also contains recombinant human albumin and WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblasts, which is the protein portion of blood from pooled human venous plasma, and when injected causes fever, chills, hives, rash, headache, nausea, breathing difficulty and rapid heart rate.

#3. Polio Vaccine

If every American knew that up to 98 million Americans were exposed to hidden cancer viruses when they got injected with the polio vaccine, how many would still believe vaccines are the ‘holy grail’ of modern medicine? If every American knew that oral polio “vaccines” increase polio cases of paralysis for children, how many would still believe in the “safety and efficacy” of those jabs?

The IPV, or inactivated polio vaccine, developed by Jonas Salk, uses dead cells of poliomyelitis, whereas the OPV, or oral polio vaccine, developed by Albert Sabin, runs the virus through multiple animals in order to weaken the strain, but that doesn’t kill it. So kids who are already struggling with compromised immune systems from all the other toxic jabs can’t effectively fight off the weakened live virus, and they end up shedding it to others. This obliterates the old “herd theory” and actually helps spread polio, rather than prevent it.

#4. Rotavirus Vaccine

The ‘RotaTeq’ rotavirus vaccine contains a deadly porcine (pig) virus that has no business being in any medicine anywhere, ever, yet it’s inside the a vaccine given to very young children, twice. It’s so deadly, it can cause a child’s intestines to tangle (called intussusception) and coil up into themselves like a telescope. This can kill a child. The inventor of the jab, Paul Offit, pocketed millions of pharma dollars from the dirty jab. The irony of it all is that the vaccine supposedly protects against rotavirus infection that causes fever, vomiting and diarrhea, leading to loss of body fluids, dehydration, hospitalization and death, but the vaccine itself commonly causes diarrhea, vomiting, fever, wheezing, coughing, ear infection, severe stomach pain, blood in the stool. Go figure.

Bookmark Vaccines news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental “vaccines” that cause blood clots, myocarditis and severe, chronic inflammation.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

DrEddyMD.com

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

CDC.gov/vaccines

Related Posts