As Boris Johnson resigned, UK officials quietly released data showing that covid death rate is highest among fully vaccinated

Just hours before now-former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from his post on July 7, the British government quietly and strategically dropped a major bombshell confirming that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are not saving lives.

Since at least April of this year, the “fully vaccinated” population of England accounts for the vast majority of deaths that are being blamed on “covid” – this in terms of deaths per 100,000 people, which is how the data is presented.

While the unvaccinated are mostly doing just fine, going about their lives with normal health, those who took all the jabs in obedience to Johnson’s regime are dropping like flies, probably due to vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED) and antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).

As you may recall, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced back in March that starting on April Fool’s Day, it would no longer be publishing the vaccination status of covid cases, hospitalizations, or deaths. Now we know why they did this. (Related: the UKHSA also deleted a study from its official reporting that linked covid injections to increased risk of infection.)

“At the time, the UKHSA claimed this was because the UK Government had ended free universal Covid-19 testing and this, therefore, affected their ‘ability to robustly monitor Covid-19 cases by vaccination status,’” reports Exposé News.

“However, this was a lie.”

Fauci Flu shots increase a person’s risk of death from “covid,” data shows

As the UKHSA was fudging the numbers and changing its reporting standards, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), another British government agency, published a report of its own outlining deaths by vaccination status in England. That report showed that England’s vaccinated population accounted for a whopping 94 percent of deaths between April 1 and May 31.

Once again, it becomes abundantly clear why the UKHSA changed its reporting requirements starting on April 1: because the data shows, without a shadow of a doubt, that covid injections are killing people, not protecting them.

“… now we can also reveal that this is not because the majority of people have been vaccinated, which in turn statistically results in more deaths,” Exposé News further reported.

“It is instead, as the ONS data shows, because the Covid-19 injections are increasing recipients’ risk of death if infected with Covid-19.”

Using Pfizer’s own vaccine efficacy formula, it can be further shown from official UK data that getting injected for covid has a negative effectiveness against death, meaning a person is more likely to die if he or she gets jabbed as opposed to just leaving natural immunity intact.

The Pfizer documents, which a court order forced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to release against the agency’s will, further show that the mRNA (messenger RNA) injections from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna induce ADE, which causes natural immunity to wane over time, much like AIDS.

Because of this, many now refer to the immune degradation that occurs post-injection for covid as VAIDS, or vaccine-induced AIDS, as it bears many of the same hallmarks as traditional AIDS – though mechanistically the action of immune destruction is different.

“ADE can arise in several different ways but the best-known is dubbed the ‘Trojan Horse Pathway,’” Exposé News further explains. “This occurs when non-neutralizing antibodies generated by past infection or vaccination fail to shut down the pathogen upon re-exposure.”

“Instead, they act as a gateway by allowing the virus to gain entry and replicate in cells that are usually off-limits (typically immune cells, like macrophages). That, in turn, can lead to wider dissemination of illness, and over-reactive immune responses that cause more severe illness.”

Fauci Flu shots are a death sentence for many. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

